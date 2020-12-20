Last week, we looked at cyber-risk assessments, and how they are used to decide if your behavior is too risky to be allowed.
It sounds harsh, to be sure, but somewhere, somehow, somebody has to decide if your behavior on the Internet is hazardous to other people’s safety. You could be putting other folks in harm’s way, and not even know it; I see it all the time.
The situation can be compared to driving a car. Would you give your car keys to a ten-year old kid, tell them to get on the interstate highway and do whatever they want? Of course not, but, why not? Because they would be a hazard to themselves, and to everyone around them. They have not learned how to drive safely, and, until they learn, they are not allowed to drive.
The same holds true for the two extremely powerful and potentially dangerous technologies that everyone needs to know how to use: computers and the Internet. If a person has not learned how to be safe using computers and the Internet, they are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone around them.
Can you pass a cyber-risk assessment test? You do not need to be a rocket scientist to do it, but there are certain fundamental things you need to know in order to achieve basic safety on the Internet. Basic safety is not enough, but it’s a good start. Just because you can drive down a neighborhood street without hitting all the mailboxes does not mean you are qualified to drive on an interstate highway.
Here’s a basic quiz to get you started. Answers will be revealed next week. You are encouraged to search the Internet for answers, as well, as long as you’re not using Yahoo or AOL Search. Ask everyone in your home or place of business to take the quiz.
1. What is a “browser?” Which one do you use? Why do you use that particular browser?
2. How do you check your email; do you use an email program, or do you go to your email provider’s website?
3. What defines a “strong” password?
4. What should you do when Microsoft sends you an alert that there are problems with your computer?
5. What are the names of the antivirus and/or security programs that you use?
6. How do you know if a wireless network is safe?
7. You received a message saying there was a video of you online, and that you should look at it. You clicked the link, but nothing happened. What should you do, next?
8. Are your important files (documents, spreadsheets, contacts, tax returns, photos, etc.) backed up? How do you know?
9. Who is responsible for Internet safety and security in your home or place of business?
10. You got a phone call from your bank; they say someone hacked your account and they need you to select a new password to recover your money. What should you do next?
Next week: Quiz answers and more ways to learn safety. Merry Christmas.
