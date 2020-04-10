No new candidates filed for office in Cleveland County on Thursday or Friday, when the filing period for upcoming state and county elections closed at 5 p.m.
According to the Cleveland County Election Board, as of Friday evening, two people have filed for county clerk, two for county court clerk, five for county sheriff and two for county commissioner District 2. All of the candidates filed on Wednesday, when filing opened.
This year's primary elections are scheduled for June 30. Runoff elections will be August 25, while the general election is set for Nov. 3.
The candidates who filed this week include:
County sheriff (currently filled by Sheriff Blake Green):
- Rick Adkins, Republican
- Chris Amason, Republican
- Tim Deal, Republican
- Michael Freeman, Republican
- Kelly Owings, Independent
The Republican candidates that file for sheriff candidacy will face off on the June 30 primary ballot, while Owings will appear on the November 3 general election ballot.
County court clerk:
- Lisa Jorns-Galey, Republican
- Marilyn Williams (incumbent), Republican
Since Williams and Jorns-Galey have both filed as Republicans, the county court clerk election is set for the June 30 primary.
County clerk:
- Tammy Belinson (incumbent), Republican
- Lisa Meyer, Republican
Since Belinson and Meyer have both filed as Republicans, the county clerk election is set for the June 30 primary.
County commissioner district 2:
- Darry Stacy (incumbent), Republican
- Michael D. Thomas, Democrat
Since candidates from two parties have filed for this position, the election will go to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Candidates have also filed for several state positions that represent Norman and are up for reelection this year, including:
State Senate District 15
- Matthew Hecox, Democrat; Norman, OK
- Alex Scott, Democrat; Norman, OK
- Rob Standridge (incumbent), Republican; Norman, OK
State House District 44
- Emily Virgin, Democrat; Norman, OK
State House District 45
- Merleyn Bell, Democrat; Norman, OK
State House District 46
- Jacob Rosecrants (incumbent), Democrat; Norman, OK
- Nancy Sangirardi, Republican; Norman, OK
US Senator
- Sheila Bilyeu, Democrat; Freedom, OK
- Elysabeth Britt, Democrat; Oklahoma City, OK
- Abby Broyles, Democrat; Oklahoma City, OK
- R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr., Democrat; Ponca City, OK
- Joan Farr, Independent; Tulsa, OK
- Jim Inhofe (incumbent), Republican; Tulsa, OK
- Neil Mavis, Republican; Tulsa, OK
- Robert Murphy, Independent; Norman, OK
- AD Nesbit, Independent; Ada, OK
- JJ Stitt, Republican; Kingfisher, OK
- John Tompkins, Republican, Oklahoma City, OK
US Representative, District 4
- John D. Argo, Democrat; Norman, OK
- Mary Brannon, Democrat; Washington, OK
- Tom Cole (incumbent), Republican; Moore, OK
- Gilbert Sanders, Republican; Choctaw, OK
- Trevor Sipes, Republican; Moore, OK
- David R. Slemmons, Democrat; Norman, OK
- James Taylor, Republican; Norman, OK
- Bob White, Libertarian; Norman, OK
