Police funding and transparency dominated discussion during a forum at the library Friday for four mayoral candidates ahead of the Feb. 8 election.
Bob Thompson, Dr. Nicole Kish, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephenson-Leuck participated in the debate hosted by the Norman Fraternal Order of Police. Incumbent Mayor Breea Clark was absent due to a work commitment.
Police funding dominated the discussion either by questions posed directly, by voluntary statements about candidate goals and even during the topic of attracting new business to Norman.
The topic might not have been a surprise to viewers on the FOP’s Facebook page nor to members of the audience — the organization won a lawsuit against the city following the council’s vote to reallocate $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s budget increase during the June 16, 2020 meeting. The result was the loss of nine unfilled officer positions from the budget. The court sided with the FOP that the city violated the Open Meeting Act because the council’s actions were not sufficiently reflected on the agenda to inform the public.
Candidates listed their top three goals if elected, and each included police funding as a top priority. Kish later said police funding was the most important issue in the city. She later added funding would be necessary to attract business.
“I’m a business woman,” said the optometrist. “If I don’t have adequate public safety, an adequate police department, enough people here who are keeping our people safe, I can’t run a business here,” Kish said. “I want to make sure everyone understands, these are not bad people. They are our people. They’re people who live here and work really hard for this city.”
Thompson also listed parks and recreation and economic development. Kish listed business and economic development. Heikkila listed public safety and parks, but he added he would work to streamline codes and permits. Leuck wanted to focus on infrastructure.
A question was also posed about following the open meeting act and whether the candidates could ensure the city would not experience another violation as it had in 2020.
“There will be no more dark-of-night meetings when I become mayor,” Kish said. “The public needs to be informed, they need to know what’s going on. If it’s not on the agenda, we table it for later on. I know it drags the process out a little bit, but we need to be informed, especially about public safety.”
Heikkila said annual training should be required for the council as it is for county officials. Thompson said he would make sure a violation never happened and when it comes to “reduction to the police safety budget,” he would never recommend “that we do that without the result of it being an open process.”
Leuck did not directly answer the question.
Each candidate was asked to list the most divisive issue that fractured Norman and how they would bring Normanites back together.
Thompson said partisan politics is the single most divisive issue.
“I think that the [City] Charter calls for us to have nonpartisan elections. I think a key to reuniting is to commit ourselves to not trying to turn this town red or blue but to focus on Norman’s interest and the projects and the challenges in our community that we have without any reflection on national politics,” he said.
Heikkila answered that divided opinions are strong regarding homelessness, “how we treat homeless people” and the solutions to meet their needs is the most divisive issue. He said it is important to treat each one with dignity in addressing their unique needs to be housed while also protecting business owners and homeowners from the criminal aspects of homelessness such as stealing.
While Kish said she did not like the word divisive, she said police funding was the most important issue.
Leuck said the most divisive issue was police funding.