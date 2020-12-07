The Cleveland County Election Board saw an influx of candidates declare for Norman City Council seats on the opening day of filings for the Feb. 9 election.
Ten candidates put their hats in the ring on Monday. Of those 10 candidates filing, one of them was for Ward 1; three were for Ward 2; one was for Ward 3; three were for Ward 5; and two were for Ward 7.
Chris Lewis filed for candidacy in Ward 1 but did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Ward 2 saw three people declare candidacy; Jay Wendorff, Edward Maguire and Matt McGary.
“I decided to run because I felt that Ward 2 needed somebody who was going to advance and continue the initiatives — both for development and for the greater good of the city — that the voters had overwhelmingly voted for when they elected David Perry to serve as their councilman,” McGary said.
Maguire and Wendorff did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
In Ward 3, Sam Talley filed for candidacy and said he was running for office because he wanted to use his “life experience and knowledge of Norman and its people” to have a positive effect while in a position of leadership.
“If elected, I hope to undo the negative impacts we have had in 2020 and re-emphasize support of our public safety and spend quite a bit of time on a plan to solve our revenue issues short term and long term,” Talley said. “There is a lot of work to do, and I hope to have the opportunity to work for all Norman and all residents of Ward 3.”
Three people declared candidacy for the Ward 5 council seat; incumbent Michael Nash, Lisa Meyer and Rarchar S. Tortorello.
Nash, who was appointed to the seat in September after Sereta Wilson’s departure from the council, said he would be honored if the residents of Ward 5 elected him for a full term.
“People in Ward 5 need someone in their corner who will fight for them, be honest with them and, above all else, will effectively represent them in the Council to make sure their needs are addressed and their concerns are known in City Hall,” Nash said. “I filed to declare my candidacy to be that person to represent them, and I look forward to the upcoming election.”
Meyer said that she declared candidacy because she believes the residents of Ward 5 deserve someone who will work in unison with them and listen to their needs.
“Ward 5 deserves a leader that can understand the needs of this unique rural community and our need for investments in public safety and our neighborhoods,” Meyer said in a press release. “I will bring that leadership to Norman that this special community so richly deserves. Now more than ever it's important that municipal offices stay nonpartisan. My campaign is committed to making sure your voice is represented in our local government.”
Tortorello decided to run for Ward 5 councilmember for better transparency, accessibility and to listen to his constituents, he said.
“The eastside deserves a champion who believes public safety begins with an increased police presence,” he said. “I'll also fight against redrawing of ward lines resulting in diluting our votes, especially in regards to any future stormwater proposal. Every resident will be able to reach me through text, email, or phone for issues affecting them and their families. I will acknowledge every contact received and reply promptly…. [M]y actions will be transparent and in the best interests of Ward 5.”
Two candidates filed for candidacy in Ward 7; incumbent Stephen Tyler Holman and C.L. Jourdan.
Holman said he believes the future council will need someone with his experience and knowledge of local government and the City of Norman.
“[Mayor Breea Clark and I] are the only ones on the council with more than 2 years of experience,” he said. “We have to make a lot of difficult decisions, especially right now with the pandemic. I feel like my historical and knowledgeable experience and leadership is needed on the council.”
Jourdan said his ultimate goal is to focus hard on working together with the residents of Ward 7 and of Norman as opposed to being divided.
“Teamwork is our big deal,” he said. “We see a lot of divisiveness out there and we want to work for families and we want to work with the municipalities of Norman; make sure roads are fine and that your trash is picked up. We want to make Norman a great city that’s here in Oklahoma, we want to show off Norman and how special it is.”
Candidates have until Wednesday to declare candidacy. Filings will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
