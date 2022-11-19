It’s still not clear whether Norman School Board president Cindy Nashert will seek another term as the filing period for Office 3 draws near.
While Nashert has yet to declare her intentions, she did tell fellow board members last month that she was “seriously considering running again.”
Attempts to reach Nashert on Saturday for this story were unsuccessful.
Regardless of what she decides, two others have emerged as candidates for the position, which represents northeast Norman.
Kathleen Kennedy is a former Oklahoma City Public Schools communications director who runs a public relations and communication firm.
Annette Price is a former Norman PTA Council president and teacher who worked for the state Education Department developing public communications.
Both have lived in Norman for more than 25 years and have children who attend or attended district schools.
“There are over 14,400 reasons and each of their lives matter,” said Kennedy when asked why she’s running for school board. “We also have over 1,900 NPS employees who deserve someone who will stand up for them!
For Kennedy, who works with public schools and education organizations, it’s been “my life’s calling” to serve students and educators by telling their stories.
“For over 22 years, I’ve been easing superintendent and administrator burdens by helping school districts communicate effectively based on research, strategic communication, and utilizing thorough evaluation,” she told The Transcript. “My passion is promoting and advancing public education for all children.”
Price said she’s running because “every child should feel safe at school and have the opportunity to learn and grow.”
“We should always be looking toward innovation, equity and resilience,” she said.
Price said improving resources for students and supporting teachers are also focal points of her candidacy.
“As individuals who will enter a competitive workforce, our kids need access to secure technology, literature and classroom supplies for hands-on learning,” she told The Transcript.
Teachers, Price said, “spend years honing their skills, keeping up with changing standards and following new research to serve our children.”
“Teachers must be allowed to do what they do best –- teach.”
The filing period for Office 3 opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 5 and closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 7, according to the Cleveland County Election Board.
The election is Feb. 14.
