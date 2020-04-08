The first day of candidate filing in Cleveland County brought 11 people out to file for candidacy across four county offices.
According to the Cleveland County Election Board — which closed to candidates for the day at 5 p.m. — two people have filed for county clerk, two for county court clerk, five for county sheriff and two for county commissioner District 2.
Though closed to voters and the general public, the board will be open to candidates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for filing. 5 p.m. Friday is the deadline for all filing.
The candidates who filed Wednesday include:
County sheriff (currently filled by Sheriff Blake Green):
- Rick Adkins
- Chris Amason
- Tim Deal
- Michael Freeman
- Kelly Owings
County court clerk:
- Lisa Jorns-Galey
- Marilyn Williams (incumbent)
County clerk:
- Tammy Belinson (incumbent)
- Lisa Meyer
County commissioner district 2:
- Darry Stacy (incumbent)
- Michael D. Thomas
