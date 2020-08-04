The upcoming November primary has caused a lot of discussion, including arguments for or against voting by mail.
On June 30, Cleveland County saw a record-breaking number of absentee-by-mail ballots requested, upwards of 16,000, as well as a record number of 11,157 being counted.
Not a single case of suspected voter fraud was recorded among those historic numbers, Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said.
Rains said he does not believe that absentee-by-mail ballots increase the likelihood of voter fraud in Oklahoma.
“In Oklahoma, you have to request a ballot, we don’t just send out ballots,” Rains said. “When we get your ballot sent back, the affidavit that it comes back in has to be notarized or you have to provide a form of I.D.”
Oklahoma does not conduct mail-in voting. Rather, the state uses what is known as “no-excuse-absentee” voting, meaning someone has to request an absentee ballot, but they do not need an excuse to do so.
According to Pew Research Center, Oklahoma is one of 29 states utilizing that method. Eleven states allow fear of COVID-19 as an excuse for an absentee-by-mail ballot and five states will be conducting elections entirely by mail. As for the remaining five states, in-person voting is the only option for voters unless they can give an approved reason, other than fear of COVID-19, for why they cannot make it to the polls.
Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said he supports how Oklahoma conducts absentee-by-mail voting.
“I think the way we do it in Oklahoma is the right way,” said Standridge, who is up for re-election in November. “The way they try and do it in … other places is the wrong way. You need to make sure every vote counts, so you need to make sure the person that’s voting is that person. So, the system we have in Oklahoma is a very reliable system.”
Standridge said the way Oklahoma has conducted absentee-by-mail voting should be an example for the rest of the country.
The way Oklahoma conducts absentee-by-mail voting reduces the likelihood of voter fraud, but the way other states do it where they only require a signature makes it harder to protect against fraud, Standridge said.
“A lot of these states are trying to do signatures and all this kind of stuff, and it really doesn’t help you,” Standridge said. “You can’t know the results [because] you don’t have time to validate … thousands or millions of signatures.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said he’s been pushing for absentee-by-mail ballots since he first ran back in 2016.
“The main reason why, at the time, was because of older voters who maybe didn’t want to stand in the line or stuff like that,” Rosecrants said. “So now since campaigns have moved on and the pandemic has set in, we’ve kicked it up a notch. So my belief is that it’s perfectly safe [because] we have massive safeguards in Oklahoma.”
Rosecrants said that absentee-by-mail voting does not favor one party over another and believes there has been a disconnect among people who try to make it a partisan issue. He also said that when voter fraud happens, it’s not as malicious or systemic as some people try to make it out to be.
“If you talk to people in other states… they’ll tell you that if there is voter fraud it’s either accidental where people don’t really know how to [vote by mail] or if it is purposeful they usually catch it,” Rosecrants said. “Which is what the whole point [of] having safeguards is. So there is no widespread voter fraud even [within] states with automatic mail-in ballots.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she fully supports absentee-by-mail voting.
“I think mail-in voting is a safe and easy way to vote,” Virgin said. “It’s an especially important option right now as we are still battling COVID. We have many voters who are in vulnerable populations who need access to mail-in voting now more than ever.
“I do not think that mail-in voting increases the likelihood of voter fraud. The data simply does not support any position to the contrary.”
Republican Nancy Sangirardi, who is running against Rosecrants for House District 46, said she thinks Oklahoma has a good system in place with absentee-by-mail voting but does not think Oklahoma should implement a universal mail-in-voting system.
“I’ve been to baseball games, I just came from bowling, people are not social distancing, people are not worried about coronavirus, so I don’t see a need for mail-in-voting unless it’s an absentee ballot,” Sangirardi said. “If they’re not worried enough to wear a mask and to social distance, I don’t see a need for us to have to worry about mail-in ballots unless they’re absentee.”
Sangirardi said the absentee ballots should be for people who are legitimately worried about COVID-19 and who don’t want to go to the polls.
“I’m president of Cleveland County Republican Women’s Club, and we have a lot of older women in our club and many of them have told me that they are going to request an absentee ballot because they feel more comfortable,” she said. “So, for people who are afraid and for people who are hesitant who haven’t been getting out and who haven’t been socializing, I totally understand that.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.