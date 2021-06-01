At 10:30 p.m. 100 years ago, the first shot was fired in the Tulsa Race Massacre, beginning two days of violence and terror that left an estimated hundreds of Black Tulsans dead.
One hundred years later to the minute, hundreds stood silent, memorializing those killed during the massacre.
Rain poured down on more than 400 people that attended the candlelight vigil, but a little rain wasn’t going to deter the people of Greenwood from commemorating the massacre May 31.
“This Greenwood district is not just a tourist site — this is still the largest uninvestigated crime scene in America,” said Robert Turner, reverend of Tulsa’s Vernon AME Church.
As hundreds of people gathered in a circle around a woman singing “hallelujah,” tears fell from the eyes of nearly everyone in attendance.
“It’s heart touching and heartwarming to see so many people from various backgrounds speaking and sharing and being visible with their presence to offer commemoration of what happened 100 years ago,” Turner said.
Before the centennial made the Tulsa Race Massacre known on a global scale, the massacre was kept hidden for decades. Turner said he believes this was just another way for society to sweep the hardships and trauma of Black people under the rug.
“I think it’s a sign that things that are bad that happen in this country to Black people, it’s not well known, and that’s a large part of why we have yet to receive justice from it,” he said.
People from all over the country came to Greenwood this weekend to commemorate the massacre that took place a century ago.
Russ Forstall, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, found himself at Greenwood holding a candle Monday.
Forestall was on a business trip to Tulsa this weekend when he heard about Greenwood for the very first time, an experience he said needs to change. Having never learned about it in school, Forestall said the Tulsa Race Massacre should be a part of every school curriculum so people can learn about it.
“Awareness is important, but I think justice is more important,” he said. “Now that we know about it, what are the next steps toward justice? How do you make things right? Like beyond just acknowledgement, beyond just understanding? How do you make that next step toward justice and making things whole?”
Turner’s answer to that question is simple: Restitution and reparation, he said at the vigil.
“One of the things I hope that happens from this great awareness is a greater mandate for justice, for reparations and for restitution, so we can truly have some healing,” he said.
Turner said commemoration and remembrance is one thing, but without justice, restitution and reparations, the centennial memorial for the massacre will have all been in vain.
“We need restitution and reparations for those who lost everything in 18 hours,” he said. “So that’s what I hope happens, and that’s what I think is proper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.