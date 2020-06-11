Candlelight vigils are a cultural staple for showing support for a cause or for those in mourning. In this case, it was both.
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night at Andrews Park Amphitheater, “In honor of George Floyd and the many other black lives that have been lost at the hands of racism," the flyer for the memorial said.
The vigil began at 8:46 p.m. Those numbers represented the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.
The memorial began at 6 p.m. It was organized by two siblings, Sydnie Woodfork, a 16-year-old senior-to-be at Norman High School, and Samuel Woodfork, with help from Lirey Munoz, the organizer of the June 2 protest at Norman Police Department headquarters.
“(We) started planning this a week or two in advance,” Sydnie Woodfork said. “I’m most excited about the different types of people who are going to come out and listen. Hopefully, this will change somebody's mindset and their heart about previous assumptions they had.”
The mother of Sydnie and Samuel, Kellye Woodfork, said she was shocked when her kids came to her with their idea to organize a vigil.
“I feel really proud that they have this much passion inside them,” Kellye Woodfork said. “Her and her brother had told me that they need to do something more peaceful. There is always a time for protests and marching, but then there is a time for reflection and enlightenment. That’s why they wanted to come and do a memorial.”
Kellye Woodfork said her kids wanted to do something where the community can come together and acknowledge the pain regarding the unjust death of George Floyd and others.
“We know that this (racial injustice) has been going on for a long time,” Kellye Woodfork said. “But (George Floyd’s) death and such a death that he had, has pushed the envelope for changes to be made in the government.”
In attendance at the vigil was Norman’s first black homeowner, Dr.George Henderson.
“It’s the pride that a family feels when a child talks for the first time,” Henderson said. “That’s the pride I feel seeing these young people, they are my children too.”
Henderson said the vigil would do more for the black community than for anyone else. It affirmed to the black community that they should be in Norman and that they belong, Henderson said.
When Henderson addressed the crowd, he spoke about how the young people have taken the lead and it is time for the older generation to follow. Henderson said his journey and fight for equality was like a train ride that he can never leave, until now.
“For 60 years, I asked my creator if I could get off this train and die, and for 60 years he said, ‘Not yet,’” Henderson said. “... I had to come here because I am going to get off that train pretty soon. I know I am because my creator said, ‘You can go now.’ … But what these young people have done today was my gift for my creator. A long time ago he said, ‘The children shall lead us.’ Well, the children of Norman High have led us to this place.”
Mayor Breea Clark also was in attendance. She spoke to the crowd and called the movement of people standing up to racial injustices truly historic.
“The foundation of this movement is not rooted in a new problem, it’s rooted in a very old one,” Clark said. “In fact, the foundation of this movement shares an element with the foundation of this country, systemic racism.”
Clark read the preamble to the American Constitution and pointed out it’s attributes are not followed today.
“It is our inability to form a more perfect union, to establish justice and to ensure domestic tranquility for all Americans that has brought us here to this moment,” Clark said. “This moment is powerful, but it is also very painful.”
Tears were shed by speakers and across the audience as people shared their stories and suffering.
