About the Tom Love Innovation Hub

Founded in 2016, the Tom Love Innovation Hub, powered by the University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business, stands as a leader in the Oklahoma entrepreneurial ecosystem. Purposed with advancing innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of Oklahoma and across the state, the Innovation Hub has helped to launch many new ventures and entrepreneurial projects. Its programs have rapidly grown the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Oklahoma by providing top-tier talent and launching promising businesses into the economy. For more information about the Innovation Hub, visit ou.edu/innovationhub.