At age 9, Norman Police's Carl Pendleton knew he wanted to be a police officer. Now, with his recent promotion to captain March 12, he has reached a new goal.
Pendleton joined the Norman Police Department in November 2009, and has held a variety pf positions, including patrol, recruiting, community outreach, drug recognition expert, being a Women's Resource Center board member, working on the crisis intervention team, teaching at academies with a focus on domestic violence investigations and reshaping a cultural diversity and bias program, becoming a lieutenant in 2017, serving as an adjunct instructor for the Plano, Texas Institute for Law Enforcement Administration and more.
In his new role, Pendleton will return to patrol and oversee fellow officers on the afternoon patrol shift. He said his heart is really in patrol because that's “where the rubber meets the road” and where officers have the biggest impacts on residents when situations are challenging.
His duties will include supporting officers and making sure they have everything they need to be successful and serve residents.
“It is always a hard decision when promoting due to the incredible people we have working for our department. That being said, Captain Pendleton is a great addition to the leadership team,” NPD Chief Kevin Foster said. “He has a proven work history, excellent communications skills and a drive that will help him excel as a captain. We look forward to his continued leadership and innovative spirit.”
Pendleton said he first became interested in law enforcement after an interaction he with a deputy at age 9. After that experience, he would pretend he was a police officer during play time.
“My mom thought it was just a kid being a kid, but I was serious,” he said.
In high school, he said he participated in undercover alcohol and tobacco buys with an officer, which increased his interest in the profession.
Pendleton went on to get an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in sociology and criminology, with a minor in religious studies, and a master's degree in adult and higher education.
Pendleton said he has lived in Norman since 2003 and believes it is a great place to work and live.
“I am very thankful to have the opportunity to work for our officers and very thankful to continue to serve Norman,” Pendleton said, adding that the NPD has great community support.
Pendleton said he was humbled when he learned that he was being promoted to captain. He described his competitors as solid candidates and said he didn't expect to get the promotion.
“I know I will do the best I possibly can for our agency,” he said, describing himself as someone who thinks outside the box a little in ways the profession typically hasn't before. “I do believe I will do the right thing for our folks.”
He said his family — comprised of a mom in Texas and a dad, four sisters and two brothers in Oklahoma — was excited for him and knew how hard he has worked.
“I don't know if I imagined being in the this role at 36,” he said.
Pendleton said he intends to look for ways to improve and to protect residents in need.
“I am excited to welcome Captain Carl Pendleton to the department’s command staff," NPD Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson said. "Carl possesses the leadership qualities, skill set and personal drive to continue to make the Norman Police Department the most innovative police agency in the state."
Pendleton said initially, he only planned on staying with the NPD for maybe five years before pursuing a career with the U.S. Marshals Service in fugitive apprehension. However, he saw that Norman officers had a higher moral standard and truly believed in the community policing philosophy, so he decided to stay.
“It wasn't just a motto that people were saying,” he said about the NPD. “The expectations were to truly treat people the right way.”
Outside of work, Pendleton said he enjoys training his 10-month-old Doberman, working out, traveling and teaching other officers in his adjunct capacity during his time off.
Pendleton, who has served as an adjunct teacher for the last four years, said he enjoys leading diversity training and helping other officers understand issues of race, diversity and bias.
“It's rewarding to dig in and see people understand things a little differently than they had before," he said. "I truly believe the vast majority of officers care about people and want to be there for them. They just haven't always been taught everything historically that has happened in our country and how to build those relationships."
Pendleton said he used to have specific goals laid out, but he has learned over time that plans rarely pan out as expected. His goal now is to take of people the best way he can and equip officers with the tools, information and experience they need to best serve the public, he said.
“We are an extension of the public. There is no separation between law enforcement and the community. We are part of the community … What the public expects from us is really who we should be,” Pendleton said. “We are in a customer service industry, and we have a duty to provide that customer service in a reasonable, equitable and fair manner. Law enforcement is at its best when the community has confidence in it.”
Pendleton, who also is commander for the peer support team, believes in offering support to officers, because the career “can be challenging in ways the public doesn't see.” Officers can have a rough call, then have to move on to the next call and try to smile.
He said effective counseling is important so officers start and end their careers in a physically, mentally and emotionally healthy place.
“Officers need to be in their best mindsets to help,” Pendleton said. “The best officer on the street is the well officer, and our citizens deserve that from our people.”
