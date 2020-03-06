Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of articles exploring mentorship programs in Norman. Read the last installment here.
Whitney Alvis has always had a heart for foster kids.
Over the years, the Norman attorney has been involved with an organization that does work for kids in the system. When she went to a CASA luncheon last spring and listened to a speaker’s story, she knew she’d found one more opportunity to help.
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children works with local court systems throughout the country, providing advocates for kids in child welfare cases. CASA advocates spend time with their assigned child, gather information from foster and biological families and eventually present a report to the judge involved in the child’s case whenever court dates come up.
South Central CASA of Oklahoma is one of the mentorship opportunities promoted by Mentor Norman, an Norman initiative that’s brought together local organizations looking for volunteers to make a difference for children. When organizations — including CASA — need volunteers, Mentor Norman gets the word out.
At CASA, the need for volunteers like Alvis is ever-present due to the volume of child welfare cases in the three counties the South Central office serves.
Right now, there are about 700 children in state custody in Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties, said South Central CASA executive director Brittany Hunt-Jassey. The South Central office serves about 25% of child welfare cases in those counties right now.
“We could use hundreds more volunteers — the need is always great,” said Hunt-Jassey, who has been executive director for about two years.
CASA is, admittedly, a little more involved than the typical mentorship opportunity. Volunteers have to go through 30 hours of training and a screening interview before they get started, learning about confidentiality and the legal system and allowing CASA to make sure they understand the commitment.
Once placed with a child in the system, volunteers are required to see their kid at least one a month. Alvis said she tries to see her assigned child every three weeks or so, and is usually in contact every week.
“You get to be, really, buddies with them in a way,” Alvis said. “It’s pretty fun — it is amazing to see the difference in a kid over time. We have the ability to see lots of in-depth information about them, but then we’re also in a position where we don’t see them every day, so we know them really well, but we aren’t clouded by not seeing the change because we see them all the time.”
The relationship will vary by child and advocate, but Alvis and her assignee get to connect over moments big and small. On regular visits, they’ll go to the library, play outside or work on spelling words, she said.
“You’re around for the big things like Christmas Eve to drop stuff off and talk about Santa…[or] when they get an award at school and you get to congratulate them,” Alvis said. “It really is so cool to see how our community can step up and support these kids...kids don’t require a lot — they just want your time.”
While advocates are initially supposed to be unbiased about a child’s case, they eventually get to form opinions about what might be best for the child. With a Department of Human Services that is overwhelmed and an ever-changing situation for many kids, CASA advocates can provide a steady presence in a child’s life, and insight into the child or their situation that courts might not receive otherwise.
Being a CASA volunteer does come with some challenges. Volunteers don’t get to share the details of their child’s case with anyone in their lives — while Alvis’ family members know she works with CASA, they don’t know anything about her child or his case, she said.
The legal system set up to protect children means their CASA advocates have to be willing to deal with the heaviness of what they hear without sharing it. Hunt-Jassey said in interviewing volunteers, CASA leadership makes sure that they are willing to commit to significant self care in order to process the second hand trauma they may be exposed to.
“What we’re trying to prepare [volunteers] for is really just the reality of living in the world, knowing some of the worst things that can happen to children here in our own community,” Hunt-Jassey said. “And we try to provide support to alleviate that by hiring supervisors who are understanding and supportive and really knowledgeable, because the best antidote for the knowledge of terrible things happening in your community is being prepared to help address those issues and enhance the lives of the children and families who are going through that.”
CASA volunteers also have to be prepared to be “in it for the long haul,” Alvis said, to commit to being involved in their child’s life for up to several years. While CASA does try to match volunteers with the case they may be most prepared to handle, there’s rarely any way of knowing how long a case may be active in the court system.
But for kids in unstable or ever-changing homes, having the consistent presence of a CASA advocate who they can count on to show up can change everything, Hunt-Jassey said. Nationally, the presence of a CASA advocate in a child welfare case can mean that the child involved spends six fewer months in state custody than they would otherwise, she said.
“Unfortunately, largely due to a lack of resources, there is a lot of turnover among child welfare personnel,” Hunt-Jassey said. “And for kids who have come into the system because of the failure of a trusted adult to show up for them in the way that they should have. It is particularly traumatic to lose contact with someone who has become involved as a helper. So, what we try to do is establish relationships between our CASA volunteers and kids that will last.”
Though CASA asks volunteers to commit to at least one year of involvement, many volunteers stay in contact with their child even after their legal case has ended. Hunt-Jassey said last year, CASA received a call from a DHS worker looking for a CASA volunteer who had been assigned to a boy years before. The boy was finally getting adopted, and wanted his CASA advocate at the ceremony.
“The fact is that our CASA volunteers are the only people who are the only members of the child welfare team who are there completely by choice, and we know that kids involved in the child welfare system are very savvy,” Hunt-Jassey said. “And they understand the value when someone shows up who does not have to show up.”
For volunteers like Alvis, every potential challenge is worthwhile for the sake of the children they advocate for. While the confidentiality aspect has been tough, Alvis said the change she has seen in her child in just a few months — particularly the boost in his self-confidence — has been remarkable.
“If you have a heart for making real change in both an individual’s life and in our society, this is a pretty impactful way to do it,” Alvis said. “Part of it’s breaking cycles of people just not knowing and people just not having certain skill sets. For these kids to have this consistency, that allows them to build these skill sets of making friends, and doing well in school and having self confidence, and knowing how to maneuver different aspects of what we think of as a normal life.”
