A local nonprofit that specializes in guiding children through the court system is providing training and looking for locals who want to give back to the community.
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children is a national group that connects volunteers with foster children in need of support in the courtroom. South Central CASA of Oklahoma is a chapter in Cleveland County.
The program, the first of its kind in the state, was launched in 1984 by Judge Alan Couch in Norman. According to its website, there are 21 CASA programs in Oklahoma.
Some people have the misconception that it’s a foster type of relationship,” said Sherri Wing Marisco, executive director of South Central CASA of Oklahoma. “The trained community volunteers are then appointed by a judge to represent, watch over, and advocate for abused and neglected children to ensure that they don’t get lost in the system.”
CASA volunteers don’t need a college degree or have experience with children or fostering. They need to be at least 21-years-old, be able to pass a background check, complete an interview and then go through training, which runs from May 29 to July 11.
Court appointed special advocates research the case, meet with the child, monitor the family’s progress and then make recommendations to the court based on what they believe to be in the child’s best interest. CASA stays with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.
‘Turbulent times’
Marisco said volunteers meet with children during turbulent times in their lives, and often, CASA volunteers are the one constant adult presence they can depend on.
Tish Merchant is a volunteer who is currently serving two children. She said the work she does is important for the children she serves. She checks on her children at least once a month and makes sure they are safe and in good living conditions.
“I check with their providers, daycare workers, teachers and make sure they are getting all the services they need,” she said. “Because these kids are pulled out of their homes, they are in need of quite a bit of services to help them get through the trauma they are experiencing. I advocate for their best interests.”
Merchant said the service requires a lot of investigative work, and kids who live in rural areas present geographical challenges, as it is not always easy to reach out to their providers. For her, it is worth it.
“These kids get to know you, and when they see you, they come up and give you a hug,” she said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, because they are going through a lot.”
Merchant said her role is different from that of a Department of Human Services worker because she will never see more than two cases at once, and most of the time it is one case.
She said DHS workers often work with 30 cases, so the job doesn’t allow them the time or resources to provide advocacy for any given child that CASA can provide.
Extra set of eyes
“We’re just that extra set of eyes to advocate for these kids, and it doesn’t mean that we always agree with what DHS recommends,” Merchant said. “We go to all the court proceedings and we present our court report and the judge always asks for our recommendations.”
J.J. Waggoner served as an advocate 20 years ago, took a break, and recently went through training again so she could continue as a volunteer.
“It’s flexible in those regards. If you need to take a break, you can, but because my break was so long, I had to go through the training and everything again,” she said.
Waggoner said the training has prepared her for the work she will do.
“It’s very adequate and opens your eyes to what the judicial system looks like,” she said.
Waggoner has worked with DHS as a foster mom for 22 years, so she understands different perspectives as far as supporting abused and neglected children.
“I think the best thing about being a CASA volunteer is that you truly get to be the voice and advocate for the voiceless,” she said. “Kids have attorneys, but the attorneys don’t spend much time with the kids.
“As a CASA advocate, you get to go and spend time with them and build relationships. You get to make an investment in that child’s life and find out about their strengths and weaknesses.”
As a volunteer, Waggoner checks on their progress in school, as well as their physical, emotional, and social needs.
“As adults, we try to fix things the way that we think they need to be fixed, but if we just slow down and visit with our little people, they will pretty much tell you what they need,” she said.
Those interested in the training program can visit southcentralcasa.org and complete the volunteer application, which is due May 25. Subsequent training will take place in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.