The Cattlemen’s Forage College will be presented virtually via Zoom that will be presented by Oklahoma State University and industry specialist that will provide knowledge and tools for success.
Though the multi-county course is more focused on cattle, much of the information can be applied to forage production for horses, sheep, goats or alpacas.
Standing forage and hay are more than just fill in a cow’s diet. Depending on where a cow is in her production cycle, forage and a mineral supplement can meet most if not all of her nutritional needs.
The key to making this happen is high-quality forage, and it doesn’t have to be expensive to produce. High-quality forage can often reduce feed costs.
The course will take cattleman and forage producers through a full year of monthly forage production meetings providing timely information that can then be used immediately in their operation.
Find out how cutting hay more often can result in big savings in feed costs, why that cheap hay is more expensive than you think and why soil fertility is actually drought insurance.
The program is free and open to everyone. Those interested in attending are asked to contact the Cleveland County Extension Office at 527-2174.
Feb. 18:
- Cool Season Fertilization/Soil Fertility
March 18:
- Forage Testing/Warm Season Forage Management
April 15:
- Pasture Weed Control/Putting Up High Quality Hay
May 20:
- Brush Control Methods/Effects of Summer Burning on Forage Quality
June 17:
- Rotational Grazing/Watering Systems
July 15:
- Stockpiling Fall Forages/Economics of Pasture Fertility
Aug. 19:
- Establishment & Management of Cool Season Grasses and Legumes
Sept. 16:
- Forage Supplementation/Forage Production and Calving Season
October:
- TBD
Nov. 18:
- Hay Storage & Feeding/Balanced Forage Systems
Dec. 16:
- Forage Budgeting/Stocking Rates
The Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other protected status. OCES provides equal opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.