Cayman’s Clothiers opened in Norman in 1980 as a store for boys, but they have evolved over the last 40 years into a lifestyle store for all ages.
15 years ago, Cayman’s expanded the store into a 7,000-square-foot space, enabling them to add other areas of retail such as cosmetics, designer jewelry and home decor. May 12 marked 40 years of business in Norman, and Shelley Cox, CEO of Cayman’s Clothiers, said COVID-19 led them to celebrating a belated anniversary over the holiday season.
“In May, it was not the time to do anything, but now is the time,” Cox said. “We are entering the holiday season, and it’s important to Cayman’s that we acknowledge this 40 years, and we thank our customers for allowing us to serve them for this long.”
Cox said operating in the same town as the University of Oklahoma has been an important factor in Cayman’s success, as it has allowed them to meet people from all around the country.
“That is why we have remained in Norman ... and the Norman community has just embraced us, watched us grow and allowed us the opportunity to grow,” Cox said. “We have developed a following from people all over the country because of OU, so we love Norman. We love being here; it’s our home.”
Cox attributes the success of the business not only to the customer base, but also to the hard work of her family, especially her parents Caylon and Patsy, and her brother Curtis.
“[Our family] is the backbone of Cayman’s,” Cox said. “It’s a family owned and operated business. There is such a family here [and it’s] not only the immediate family, but the family of Cayman’s.”
Many of the longtime employees at Cayman’s started working there while they were attending OU but stayed on staff after graduating, sometimes in a part time capacity. Cox expressed her gratitude for the work that her team has put in, and said their efforts were and are integral to the store’s growth.
“No business runs without their staff,” Cox said. “I am thankful for everything they have done to get us to this 40 year mark. Every employee that has [worked for us] has left an imprint."
Cox said Cayman’s is further developing their online business, something that has been a focus for much of the last decade.
“Whether [it’s] shopping through Instagram or the website, [online shopping] has become a critical part of our business because so many of our customers go to OU, [then] they graduate and their parents have no reason to come to Norman any longer, and we want to maintain that relationship,” Cox said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox said their online store served them well while their doors were temporarily shut, and it continues to do so.
“People from across the country could shop with us still, which was the goal, and I think the biggest goal we have is to broaden our base of customers throughout the country,” Cox said.
Excitement comes to Cox’s mind when thinking about reaching the 40-year-mark in the current retail climate. She said everyone involved in the functioning of the store over this time feels humbled and blessed as they reflect on the growth of the business and the stability that Norman has provided them.
“We appreciate everyone who has graced the door of Cayman’s over the last 40 years,” Cox said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
