Center for Children and Families, Inc. (CCFI), a United Way of Norman partner agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer Melissa Simpson Klink.
Melissa is a passionate non-profit executive, with a focus in equitable mental health treatment for every Oklahoman. Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Melissa moved to Norman to attend the University of Oklahoma as a rowing student-athlete.
After graduating with a BA in Psychology from OU in 2014, she worked at The Virtue Center (NAIC) for six years as the administration director. Melissa joined the CCFI Leadership team in early 2021 as the development director and has been filling in as interim CEO since October.
“Melissa is a proven leader with a diverse set of knowledge and skills” CCFI Board President Vicky Bumgarner said. “She is well connected and highly respected in the Norman and surrounding community. But beyond her excellent work ethic and proven results, Melissa has a deep and inspiring understanding and passion for the mission and work of CCFI.”
In addition to her time spent with CCFI, Melissa serves on the Rotary Le Tour De Vin Board and is the advancement chair on the New Leaders Council of Oklahoma Board. She is currently participating in Leadership Norman, class of 2022, and was a 2021 graduate of New Leaders Council.
Melissa enjoys volunteering with United Way of Norman, Bridges, Food & Shelter and other local nonprofit organizations. She also loves spending time with her Cross Timbers Rotary Club, where they truly embody the international motto of “Service Above Self.”
“I am so honored by the opportunity to serve the CCFI mission in this capacity," Melissa said. "My dedication lies with our incredibly diverse and talented team, the children and families we serve and our generous community. I look forward to leading our efforts to meet the evolving needs of children and families in Central Oklahoma.”
CCFI is immeasurably grateful to have Melissa in this role and we have no doubt she will lead us thoughtfully and strategically into the next chapter of our beloved organization so we can continue serving more children and families in our community.