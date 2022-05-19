Following a threefold increase in calls for assistance in the last year, the Center for Children and Families has bolstered their outreach capabilities with additional staff and expanded services.
CCFI offers services to aid families in Norman and Cleveland County, dealing with abuse, neglect, divorce, separation, teen pregnancy and no out-of-school care. From March 2021 to March 2022, calls to the nonprofit tripled. With the addition of new contracts, they intend to double their workload.
Development director Melissa Klink said they are growing their staff from four full time positions to nine, which includes a new program director and clinical director.
Melanie Reese will take over as program director. She’ll lead efforts within the Strengthening Families Program, which supports healthy parent and child relationships through parent education and support services.
Some of these services include the Baby Pantry, Bringing Up Babies and divorce and co-parenting services.
CCFI was a recipient of HOPE funding through the Department of Human Services, and is now a designated HOPE center. In July 2020, Oklahoma Department of Human Services collaborated with community partners to create a platform of “Community HOPE Centers” to better serve the needs of the state’s vulnerable youth through $15 million of CARES Act money.
“With that, we’re really embracing the model of being that one-stop shop or resource center for families, and that includes our on-site legal aid attorney, having access to DHS resources and really allowing us to infuse hope throughout the agency, because hope is a science,” Klink said.
To help understand that science, CCFI has been working closely with Chan Hellman, who directs the HOPE Research Center at University of Oklahoma Tulsa.
Klink said they are working with his team to implement this plan, which she said will benefit those who walk through the doors at CCFI seeking services.
CCFI is also bringing on Kathryn Morris-Scott as clinical director. Klink said Morris was appointed to the role after close to two years with the nonprofit as part of the counseling team.
“She comes to us with many years of experience working with children and families,” Klink said. “She’s an infant mental health specialist and a perinatal mental health specialist — she’s just incredible. She really approaches things in more of a holistic manner and provides great reflection resources to our staff.”
CCFI has seen an uptick in the number of Spanish speaking families they serve in recent years. To meet that need, they are adding bilingual staff. Klink said the strengthened staff numbers come at the perfect time.
“Coming out of the pandemic, kids are really acclimating to this new normal and we know that the need for [familial] services will continue,” Klink said. “We treat a lot of children who have experienced abuse or neglect, and we are intentionally growing our staff so we can be more accessible to the most vulnerable in our community, and with children who have experienced complex trauma.”