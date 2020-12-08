With over a year leading a local nonprofit, Alexis Lux and her team look to continue expanding their outreach to youth and families in the state, even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center for Children and Families is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families who are at risk of experiencing child abuse, neglect or are in need of educational support or therapy.
Lux and the staff continue the mission of the organization in year 51, a time when many children are lacking in developmental needs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many kids are spending a majority of their educational instruction time from home, where Lux said some don’t have a safe and effective place to learn. She said this results in more focus on teaching and technological assistance.
“We started going from about 20 hours a week to 45 hours a week of having kids in the building, and that really changes each day,” Lux said. “We have some [kids] that are 100% virtual learners that come every day, we have some that are in-person instruction and come after school.”
Lux said because of health concerns, the center reduced the amount of children they allow at the facility from over 100 a day to just over 60.
“[We have] smaller pods, and individual groups with one or two staff member to lead the group, but make sure they are distanced and masked up,” Lux said. “We are also bringing fun social activities to them and getting them off screen time, whether that’s actual education screen time or playing video games.”
For recreation, the center recently expanded their playground in the back of the facility grounds. During the United Way’s Day of Caring, volunteers from Polston Tax Service assisted the center in expansion of the area by removing a fence.
“They removed a fence and a day or two later OU students came out and spread mulch everywhere,” Lux said. “We ordered an orbitron, some picnic tables and an industrial sized xylophone.”
As tough as the pandemic has been on many people, Lux said a good thing that has come from this is the stigma on mental health has lessened.
She said people that may not have experienced any mental challenges before 2020 were faced with challenges anywhere from finding toilet paper to making sure kids were safe before, during and after school.
“The need for our true therapeutic counseling services has exponentially increased,” Lux said. “We get three to five calls a day with folks who are looking for a therapist or someone looking to talk through those problems. Some of those are a perfect fit for the agency and some we refer out to another agency.”
Due to the influx of those seeking services, CCFI Norman has brought on two additional counselors.
“Combined we have over 110 years of experience with counseling staff, whether they are licensed social workers, or therapists,” Lux said. “We have three on the infant and mental health service side and one that has a specialty with autism, so everyone has their own niche.”
Lux expressed thankfulness for CARES Act funding that allowed the center to hire additional staff as they work to help the community.
She said a unique quality of CCFI is the variety of assistance they aim to provide.
Regardless of outside circumstances such as a pandemic, Lux said services like the Diaper Pantry and the Boys and Girls Club help to guide and heal children and their families however they can.
“Right now we know that the club is happening in person, but pretty much all of our parenting classes are happening via Zoom, most of our counseling is happening via Zoom, we are still passing out physical diapers, but a lot of what we have been doing [is virtual],” Lux said.
Lux said through virtual services, her team has been able to help children and families all over the state including Piedmont, Ardmore and Yukon. She said they strive to provide their broad outreach, making sure Oklahomans in need are given a helping hand through the pandemic and beyond.
“We want to ensure if they were a victim of trauma, or their parents were divorced, whatever their situation is, that CCFI is meeting the needs of folks from all of those different areas,” Lux said.
