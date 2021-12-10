Oklahoma Human Services announced Friday the investment of $27 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to organizations serving low-income Oklahoma families.
These contract awards are a result of a TANF Investment Strategy created by the agency just over a year ago to receive and review proposals and deploy reserve TANF funds to nonprofit organizations with family stability as a component of their mission through collaborative, public-private partnerships.
The TANF program provides states with flexibility in operating programs designed to help low-income families with children achieve economic self-sufficiency. States use TANF to fund monthly cash assistance payments to low-income families with children, as well as a wide range of other services.
While the number of families utilizing TANF fluctuates year over year, states receive the same amount of funding each year. This has resulted in a number of states having reserve dollars.
Through a competitive bid process, OKDHS selected sixteen programs focused primarily on strengthening family stability around the state that will receive approximately $27 million over the next three years to expand their programming and reach within the communities they serve. The programs include Cleveland County's Center for Children and Families, Inc., or CCFI.
With this funding announcement, Oklahoma is on the national forefront of how to utilize these dollars in a collaborative and meaningful way in communities. OKDHS created an Advisory Committee with representatives from across the state to gather feedback and thoughtfully create a strategy that utilizes some of Oklahoma’s best resources: our nonprofit partners.
OKDHS plans to also fund projects focused on five additional strategic priorities through five additional rounds of competitive bid processes to improve outcomes for Oklahoma families including supporting basic needs of families, prevention, economic independence, pregnancy prevention and youth supports. Future solicitations will be issued by the State of Oklahoma’s contracting agency, Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services Central Purchasing Division.
For more information on the TANF program, please visit the Administration for Children and Families’ website at acf.hhs.gov/ofa/programs/temporary-assistance-needy-families-tanf.