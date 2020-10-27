Norman's Center for Children and Families is looking for slightly different donations this year as it works to fulfill local kids’ Christmas wish lists.
While CCFI usually collects toys, books and coats for its annual Holiday Wishes program, the organization is asking donors to give gift cards instead this year.
The gifts cards will serve a two-fold purpose: They’ll allow CCFI to take more pandemic-related precautions with this year’s program, and they’ll give parents receiving the cards more flexibility with gifts.
CCFI, which serves Norman’s kids and families through a variety of outreach programs, has used the Holiday Wishes program to get Christmas gifts and necessities to kids who might otherwise go without for several decades, said CCFI marketing and communications director Amanda Pulis.
Holiday Wishes generally accepts gifts from local donors, uses volunteers to sort the gifts and pack the gifts, and distributes the gifts to parents, allowing them to do the gift wrapping themselves. The program serves the children of Norman’s Boys and Girls Club, their siblings, and some of CCFI’s clients.
But this year, to avoid drawing large groups of volunteers to pack up the gifts or groups of parents to pick them up, CCFI will collect and distribute $25 Amazon, Target or Walmart gift cards. CCFI hopes to help about 250 kids with this year’s program, Pulis said.
“We’re kind of hoping that this will allow us to empower (children’s) parents or caregivers, so that they can purchase their child’s favorite toy or their child’s favorite game, or even provide essentials, if that’s what’s needed in that household,” Pulis said. “Really, by giving them those gift cards, it really kind of puts the gift giving in the parents’ hands."
To help parents take advantage of holiday sales and online deals, CCFI will be distributing the gift cards before Thanksgiving. Gift card donations must be made by Nov. 13 this year, Pulis said.
The extra help from this year's Holiday Wishes program could be especially meaningful for gift card recipients during the pandemic, Pulis said.
“I feel like our families are always super appreciative of having an extra hand during the holidays, and I feel like this year, a lot of our parents have been hit hard with either the loss of a job, or a reduction in hours, and are kind of going through those struggles with virtual school,” Pulis said. “So I feel like this kind of gives them one less thing to worry about during the end of the year, which can oftentimes be stressful. I think we’re just happy to give that sense of ease and that comfort to our families.”
Anyone interested in the Holiday Wishes Program can donate gift cards in person (while wearing a mask) or by mail. CCFI’s offices are located at 210 S. Cockrel Ave., and are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The organization is asking that donors do not submit gift cards by email.
Donors can also purchase items for Holiday Wishes families by using CCFI’s online wish lists and registries, available at bit.ly/3ovYjdZ.
The organization is also running holiday coat drives in partnership with St. Thomas Moore and Kappa Kappa Gamma, and a “Fill the Cruiser” diaper drive alongside the Norman Police Department. Interested donors can drop off new coats at CCFI’s building, and diapers or Pull-Ups of any size at a drop box at the NPD building.
