The Center For Children and Families Inc. recently welcomed a new development director who hopes to build the organization’s network and expand its reach to help more local families.
Melissa Klink brings six years of experience as the administration director at The Virtue Center to her new position as the development director of CCFI, and said she is excited to put her passion for mental health to work in the new role.
As a fellow with New Leaders Council, a leadership program that works with progressive young leaders across the state, Klink said she will be able to further define her personal values to help make changes and organize the community.
“I am the only Normanite in this program this year, and I’ve just learned so much about organizing and community building so far, and my passion is truly mental health,” Klink said. “I want to leverage that along with CCFI in building an inclusive environment for Norman residents to seek mental health care.”
Klink said she aims to continue to connect people with beneficial tools to better their lives in her new role.
“A development director traditionally helps get resources for an agency through work with the foundation or individual donors, but I want to ensure that my role goes a step further than that,” Klink said. “If there’s someone who might not be ready to make a financial donation, but wants to give their time or expertise to one of our programs, that is important and impactful as well.”
Klink said as more people come to work with the organization, whether through a one-time or recurring donation, the outreach of CCFI can broaden to help more children and families.
“You can never have too big of a network when working toward a mission,” Klink said.
As a development director, Klink said she will focus heavily on resource development and seeking out funding opportunities for the programs at CCFI, in addition to connecting with community partners.
“One thing I am looking to do is reconnect with community members who may have been connected with us in the past,” Klink said. “I want information, so if it’s someone who used to volunteer with us 20 years ago, I would like to hear from them on what that experience was like and any ideas they may have moving forward.”
Klink joins CCFI in the middle of the organization’s annual Hands and Hearts fundraising campaign, which helps support the programs and services the organization provides. The typical format for the fundraiser is a luncheon, but this year, the campaign is entirely virtual due to COVID-19.
Through April, CCFI is highlighting programs by sharing stories from the families it assists. To educate virtually about what CCFI does, Klink said the organization worked with a local production company to create showcase videos that are released weekly on social media.
“If someone wants to learn more about Boys and Girls Club, we have several videos that are just about Boys and Girls Club, or if they want to hear about our parenting classes or counseling programs, we have some videos geared towards that,” Klink said.
As COVID-19 cases decline and vaccinations rates increase, Klink said she hopes CCFI can have an in-person fundraising event later in the summer. For now, donations can be made through a link on the organization’s website at ccfinorman.org/annual-fundraiser.
