Center for Children and Families, Inc. (CCFI), a United Way of Norman partner agency, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Hands & Hearts fundraising luncheon on Wednesday, May 4.
This will be CCFI’s 18th annual Hands & Hearts luncheon, held at Embassy Suites in Norman from 12–1 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch, receive agency updates and gain valuable insight into the services and programs provided. At the end of the program, attendees will be given the opportunity to make a financial pledge or one-time gift to help sustain the agency’s work.
“We are so happy to be able to have this year’s fundraiser back in person,” said Mary Cornelsen, CCFI’s newly-appointed development director. “I am eager to begin meeting the community and find champions for healing children, empowering youth and strengthening families.”
Cornelsen is a dedicated nonprofit professional who’s committed to making Oklahoma a safe and equitable home for all. As development director, Cornelsen will focus heavily on resource development and finding unique ways to connect individuals to the agency’s mission.
“We haven’t been able to gather in person for this event in a while, and we are excited to share our progress over the last few years,” CEO Melissa Klink said. “Our agency is growing to meet our community’s needs and we will have some exciting news to share on stage.”
If you are interested in attending Hands & Hearts, please RSVP online by visiting ccfinorman.org or contact us at 405-364-1420.