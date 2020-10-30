While Oct. 31 usually signals a day of typical Halloween activities, this year’s holiday will look a little differently than years past.
Recent increases of COVID-19 cases have led some Halloween events scheduled for this weekend to be canceled, and the recent ice storms have also led to cancellations as businesses and residents continue to experience power outages.
In addition, a recent report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention evaluated the risk levels of traditional Halloween activities due to the pandemic. According to the report, some high risk activities include:
Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
The CDC report said residents engaging in moderate risk activities — such as having small outdoor group gatherings or visiting pumpkin patches — should make sure they are wearing masks and social distancing.
For this year’s Halloween holiday, the City of Norman recommends that residents participate in low-risk activities such as carving pumpkins or doing Halloween scavenger hunts with household members or hosting a virtual costume contest. Annahlyse Meyere, city spokesperson, said residents looking to do trick-or-treating should consider individually wrapping candy bags and placing them outside the house to allow children to grab and go while continuing to physically distance.
Meyer said residents should follow CDC guidelines and avoid big gatherings.
“People shouldn’t be doing big parties; those are the kind of events that are superspreader events. “People just need to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands frequently and if people are following these things, then it will reduce the chance of anything becoming a superspreader event.”
Wes Moody, Norman Public Schools spokesperson, said Norman North’s DECA organization had planned an outdoor Halloween activity for the community, but it has been canceled due to the ice storms. Moody said the district encourages the community to be cautious this weekend.
“As always, we courage students, parents and community members to exercise caution and utilize safety protocols (if) they decide to participate in other Halloween activities this year,” Moody said.
Two of the biggest Halloween events in Moore, Haunt Old Town and the Red River Parade, have been canceled this year, Moore Director of Public Affairs Deidre Ebrey said. However, there will be a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Station Recreation Center in Moore. Ebrey said local businesses will be at the event and will hand out pre-packaged items through the window of cars.
“We’re just happy that we were able to [have the drive-thru event], and it’s one of the lower risk options to do during the pandemic,” Ebrey said. “Safety is the overarching message here, and patrons and residents should feel safe and if they don’t, they absolutely shouldn’t be participating.”
For more information on the CDC’s Halloween guidelines, visit www.cdc.gov.
