On Sept. 4 the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on residential evictions went into effect through Dec. 31.
This moratorium does not eradicate a tenant's rent, rather it allows them the opportunity to not pay it thru Dec. 31 without the risk of eviction.
According to the CDC’s moratorium, the halt on residential evictions is to “prevent the further spread of COVID-19.” This differs from the CARES Act implemented back in March. The CARES Act only provided rental assistance, the moratorium halts evictions.
“The CDC just issued a new moratorium this week,” managing attorney at the Norman office of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Holly Lantagne said. “... Again, evictions for reasons other than nonpayment of rent and evictions of tenants that do not qualify under the terms of the affidavit will continue.”
Tenants must meet three requirements in order to take advantage of this moratorium.
Tenants must:
- Utilize best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing
- Either expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), was not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act;
- Be unable to pay my full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses;
The affidavit also states that the tenant if evicted would become homeless or have to move into a homeless shelter, then they cannot be evicted. If the tenant meets these requirements, they must then sign the affidavit under penalty of perjury.
Cleveland County has been on the higher end of the eviction rate scale dating back to 2016. According to Eviction Lab, an organization that tracks evictions throughout the country, Cleveland County had a 3.95% eviction rate in 2016, that is 1.61% higher than the national average.
According to Open Justice Oklahoma, an organization that has been tracking filings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 586 evictions filed and 248 evictions granted within Cleveland County since the start of the pandemic.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for taking action on evictions if the tenant refuses to move out after a district judge orders them to.
CCSO spokesperson Joy Hampton said that the only way the sheriff’s office takes action is through a court order.
“We are bound by law to serve those,” she said.
In the months of June through August the sheriff’s office took action on a total of 102 evictions, where in 2019 they took action on 170 evictions.
