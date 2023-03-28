More than a century after CEC, a multi-service engineering firm, won its first contract from Cleveland County, the company now has a Norman office.
The firm opened its first office in 1921 on Main Street in downtown Oklahoma City, and has grown to include five locations and two labs in Oklahoma and Texas.
Its services include construction and bridge engineering and inspection, land and site development, materials testing, structural and traffic engineering, power design, 3D visualization and roadway engineering.
On Monday, the Norman Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of CEC’s new office at 480 24th Ave. NW.
Josh Dougherty, area market leader for CEC, said the firm offers service, engineering and support.
“We do all kinds of services that really surround the built environment, (such as) civil, structural, mechanical, electrical engineering, along with what we call geospatial, which is surveying and other types of reality capture,” he said.
Dougherty said the company is excited to open its fifth office to support the employees living in Cleveland County who previously commuted to north Oklahoma City.
“Our Oklahoma City office location was getting full, and we had a number of folks living in this area, and we thought rather than trying to expand our office there, it would be great if we found a location closer to where those employees live to essentially give them back that time in their life they spend in the car,” he said.
Additional motivation came from the firm’s desire to be closer to clients in Norman. CEC currently has multiple projects under design in Norman.
Dougherty said CEC is providing engineering service on the University of Oklahoma’s First Year Housing and Jacobson Hall projects.
CEC acts as the on-call engineers for Cleveland County projects. Dougherty said this means the firm is under contract for any engineering need that’s “small in nature but needs to be completed quickly.”
“We’ve done some stuff out at the (Cleveland County) fairgrounds, and we’ve done facility assessments for them,” Dougherty said.
CEC recently conducted construction materials testing for multiple road projects in Norman.
This involves examining the materials put on the ground to make sure they meet the design plans and specifications.
The firm has 250 employees, and 15 work at the new Norman office, but Dougherty said they’re looking to grow their team here. According to its website, CEC is hiring for mechanical design technician, project engineer, and civil and electrical engineer in training positions.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the opening of CEC’s Norman office is exciting, and he’s thrilled to have the firm as a part of the local business community.
“It means a lot that (CEC has) invested in Norman and our community as a whole,” Martin said.
