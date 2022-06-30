For many people, this long weekend is a time of celebrations and outdoor activities. Many of the activities associated with 4th of July celebrations, however, can have harmful impacts on area wildlife.
But they don’t have to be negative if people are mindful of potential impacts on wild animals during their outings. Here are a few tips for watching out for wildlife this weekend and every day:
Clean up after gatherings. Cut plastic drink rings (animals get their heads and necks stuck in these), rinse jars and containers and properly dispose of all food and trash to make sure nothing is left behind to attract or trap wildlife. Litter from fireworks and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and toxic if ingested.
Clean up after fishing. Fishing line left behind is hard for animals to see — they swim, fly, or walk into it and get entangled. Lures left behind often still smell like bait; animals ingest these, causing choking hazards and internal injuries.
Leave it better than you found it. Pick up trash, fishing line, lures, plastic bags and other items that can hurt wildlife or cause them to become entangled.
Limit fireworks and loud noises in natural areas. Noise and lights from fireworks can cause wildlife to flee areas, run into roads and fly into buildings and windows, cause birds and other animals to abandon nests, and separate wild animals from their young due to the stress this creates. Try to keep firework celebrations limited and out of areas with a lot of wildlife.
Slow down and watch for wildlife on roads and paths. Increased human activity in parks, on lakes and in natural areas can cause wildlife to move and attempt to cross roads at unusual times.
Help prevent forest fires. Be aware of burn bans in your area and make sure any allowable fires are constantly monitored. Ensure campfires and barbecues are completely out before leaving an area.
July 5th is typically a busy day for many animal rescues, including those that help wildlife. With people out and about in natural areas, they are also more likely to come across wild animals in need of help.
WildCare is open every day — including the 4th of July — from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to accept injured, ill or orphaned wild animals for care. You can also call for guidance and help.
For more information, go to the WildCare Oklahoma website (WildCareOklahoma.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/WildCareOklahoma) or email info@wildcareoklahoma.org.