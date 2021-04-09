National Library Week, taking place April 4-10, celebrates the role of the library as an institution in communities, not just as a place for books as it’s traditionally thought of, but as a center for enriching the lives of community members.
Welcome to Your Library
National Library Week’s theme of “Welcome to Your Library” fits not just new library users, but even those who may already have experience with the library and could use a chance to get reacquainted, as some things are a little different.
The 12 Pioneer Library System library branches in 10 communities serve a population of nearly 400,000 residents. The system’s total shared collection consists of hundreds of thousands of materials open to any PLS cardholder.
In the past 10 years, PLS opened four new branches that more than 122,000 cardholders now call their local branch. This includes the newest branch, Norman Public Library Central, which since opening in November 2019 has welcomed thousands of customers of all ages.
Maker services are offered in-house and through virtual program offerings, or can literally go on the road to communities via the library’s Maker Mobile, giving all ages a chance to take part in STEM projects where they are.
This work continued but changed as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, scrambling daily life for everyone and forcing a pivot from libraries in how they were able to serve their communities.
Helping communities recover
In the weeks following the beginning of the pandemic, PLS pivoted quickly to serve its communities in new ways. Libraries initiated curbside pickup of materials, with nearly 2,600 readers using the service in just the first six weeks it was offered. But that was just part of a shift in helping meet needs.
Those working or going to school from home found assistance from PLS in how they could use technology in different ways. As PLS increased its virtual collection and availability for downloadable items, more than 2,300 new users signed up for virtual cards in the first few months of the pandemic.
Programming also went all online, leading to a 999% increase in YouTube views and a 342% increase in video engagements via Facebook, among many other significant jumps in the use of PLS social media channels.
Through it all, PLS kept its commitment to providing a positive experience in its communities, even as that experience had a different look. This effort is an example of what’s happened across the country as libraries push to help their communities respond. It’s a push that will be aided by lessons learned on a local level and communicated to a national audience.
“Especially now, libraries have been so instrumental in helping people stay connected,” Pioneer Library System Assistant Director Aiden Street said. “You might need to attend a virtual doctor’s appointment or a virtual graduation. And now people are going online to schedule vaccine doses. These are all things we can help people get connected to do, and it shows libraries are just as vital now as ever.”
Street chairs the Oklahoma Library Association’s Advocacy Committee, comprised of librarians from across the state working to create awareness among state representatives about the impact libraries are making across Oklahoma.
PLS Executive Director Lisa Wells is one of a small group of library leaders from across the country selected to be part of the American Library Association’s Virtual “Fly-In” with national legislators during April. Wells will share success stories that have taken place in Oklahoma libraries not just during the past year, but a variety of issues libraries are positively impacting, like natural disaster response and recovery.
Wells also will share information about the Build America’s Libraries Act, a bill introduced earlier in 2021 that addresses infrastructure challenges, improves Internet access to many areas, and continues recovery from effects of the pandemic.
Tackling tough topics
For more than a decade, PLS has brought communities together to read an individual book title, first as part of The Big Read, inspired by the National Endowment for the Arts, and later as its similar PLS Reads initiative.
In 2021, the library is hosting the series “Spark a Change,” which is focusing on the issue of poverty during a variety of activities.
“We look for topics that resonate at a local, state, and national level,” said Ashley Welke, Director of Community Engagement and Learning for PLS. “Poverty is unfortunately an issue that affects many. With the global pandemic and resulting impacts to the workforce — especially for part-time workers — we knew this topic was incredibly important.”
To coincide with National Library Week, PLS will host two events focusing on the topic:
“Spark a Change: Let’s Talk About Poverty,” took place at noon Thursday, April 8 to explore the systems that cause poverty and seek to answer the question “How can I help create a community without poverty?”
Danne Johnson, JD, led the initial discussion, and will lead a follow-up discussion at 6:30 p.m. April 20. Johnson is the founder of Our Work, LLC, which strives to promote an anti-racist environment by bringing together people of all races into intersectionality to show and illuminate their humanity.
A virtual book discussion of “The Other Wes Moore,” by Wes Moore, the featured novel in this year’s PLS Reads initiative, took place at 6:30 p.m. April 8, and kicked off a series of similar monthly discussions through the year, leading up to PLS hosting Moore for a presentation in November.
Moore’s book focuses on the impact of poverty by telling the story of two young men with the same name — specifically himself and another boy — and how their lives took different paths as they grew into adulthood.
The title was selected in a vote by members of the community as a focus point to bring about discussions about poverty’s impact locally.
