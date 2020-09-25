On Friday a federal judge halted President Donald Trump’s administration from ending the 2020 census a month early.
This is just one example of the ongoing legal battles the Trump administration has faced regarding the 2020 census.
First it was the executive order signed by Trump saying undocumented immigrants would be excluded from a state’s total population in regards to reapportionment. This order was deemed illegal by a court earlier this month.
Now it is the census deadline. Judge Lucy Koh ruled in a preliminary statement that the deadline for the count will remain Oct. 31 as previously scheduled — Trump’s administration was pushing for a Sep. 30 deadline.
“Today’s decision is a victory for data quality,” incoming president of the American Statistical Association, Rob Santos told The New York Times. “It’s vitally important to give the hard-working census employees the time to ensure as fair and accurate a census as possible.”
Norman city officials said this added time will greatly benefit Norman as it will provide more adequate time to collect the valuable information the census provides.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the data collected from the census is indispensable and will impact the city for the next decade.
“Experts estimate every person who isn’t counted in the census costs our community $1,675 per person in annual federal funding for the next 10 years,” Pyle said. “The data collected is used to determine political representation, inform business development and investment, and allocate government funds to roads, schools, hospitals and other important services.”
Pyle encourages everyone to take the census if they haven’t already.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said it’s a civic duty to be counted.
“It is so important that people participate in the census,” Martin said. “... The census is what determines redistricting on a state level when they redraw their lines as they do every 10 years. So, it will greatly affect our representation at a state level.”
To fill out the 2020 census online or to find information regarding the census, visit the Census Bureau’s website.
