The Norman Veterans Center hosted a parade on Tuesday, in honor of two of their veterans who turned 100.
“100 never looked so good” according to the hat of Edmon Thetford, one of the veterans whose birthday was celebrated. Veteran Pearl Russell was wearing a crown and draped in a satchel in honor of her 100 birthday.
“Our veterans have not been able to see their families in-person since the middle of March,” the Programs Administrator Recreation Department of the Norman Veterans Center Candice McIntire said. “So, we certainly wanted to celebrate this milestone in their lives, with them turning 100. We put on a family parade so their family and friends could come and celebrate this milestone in their lives.”
McIntire said both Russel’s and Thetford’s family members were involved in the parade, as well as multiple hospice care workers, volunteers, Norman Councilmember Bill Scanlon and Norman Mayor Breea Clark, she said.
“This means more than we can even put into words,” McIntire said, commenting on the support received from families and the community. “These veterans are such an inspiration to us as staff members on a daily basis. I always say we get much more from them then they could ever get from us.”
Russell and Thetford were emotional as their families were driving by in celebration of them. There were many tears shed by people in attendance.
