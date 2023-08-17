More than 400 people showed up for school supplies, haircuts, food, games and other giveaways at the Center for Children and Families Back to School Bash.
CCFI is a United Way partner agency. Guests last week attended the event at no cost.
"Backpacks and school supplies were distributed, stylists offered haircuts and local businesses, nonprofits and other organizations set up resource booths with information and giveaways. Families were also able to enjoy free food, drinks, games, face painting, a bounce house and music from DJ Joe Dayz with Millennial Productions," CCFI wrote in a news release.
Boys & Girls Club of Norman Executive Director Whitney Dunn was impressed with the turnout.
“It was wonderful to serve so many community members this weekend,” Dunn said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that we were able to help so many families prepare for the upcoming school year and get connected with other organizations in Norman.”
CCFI’s Family Navigator was able to connect families with services and organizations, or provide referrals or instant feedback. Several other agencies pitched in to bring awareness to other available services.
CCFI was able to expand its services, like this event, thanks in large part to funding from The Afterschool Alliance as well as a Family Resource Center grant.
“With this model, CCFI is working towards broader agency collaboration and becoming even more of a 'one-stop shop' whenever possible for families in Norman," Clinical Director Kathryn Morris-Scott said. "Our newly formed Parent Advisory Council not only gave input on what they would like to see at this event, but volunteered their time handing out diapers and menstrual supplies, as well as providing translation services to members of our Spanish speaking community.”
A lot of sponsors pitched in to make sure the families were served in multiple ways.
"More than 200 backpacks and a large variety of school supplies were donated from Together We Will, Hitachi Computer Products (Norman) and the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank, all of which were handed out during the event," according to the release. "Food was generously provided by Buffalo Wild Wings (Norman), who donated 1,200 wings, and Shipley’s Donuts, who donated 5 dozen donuts. Paul Mitchell The School (Norman) brought in 9 stylists to offer free haircuts onsite for kids of all ages. To help make this space safe for families, the City of Norman closed down the streets directly surrounding CCFI during the entirety of the event."
Vendors included: Abbott House, Bethesda, Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Cleveland County Health Department, Community Afterschool Program (CASP), iCode Norman, Loveworks Leadership, Mathnasium of Norman, Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma, Norman Pediatric Dentistry, Oklahoma Family Network, Oklahoma Parents Center, Pioneer Library System, Sooner SUCCESS, Stellar Pediatric Urgent Care and TheraFUN.
CCFI also reported distributing 628 diapers from the Baby Pantry and 1,020 menstrual products from Period OKC.
"If you or someone you know still need back to school assistance or help connecting with other resources in Norman, please contact our Family Navigator, Carla Garcia, at 405-364-1420," the release states. "CCFI is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.