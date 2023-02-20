The Center for Children and Families has a new model to help those in need receive necessary services from the network of nonprofits in the Norman community, made possible by recent funding from the state.
The center, 210 S. Cockrel Ave., offers services to families in Norman and Cleveland County dealing with abuse, neglect, divorce, separation, teen pregnancy, and after school supervision or support.
In an effort to provide local families with adequate care regardless of need, the center implemented a family resource center model in the last quarter of 2022.
The model is designed to make the center a one-stop hub for either services or referrals and handoffs to other agencies, said Kathryn Morris-Scott, clinical director.
Family navigator Carla Garcia, who was brought on in November to help facilitate the extension in programming, said it’s important for families to feel connected and seen in the community, which is the primary goal with the implementation of the resource center model.
The center’s new program is made possible through a $400,000 grant for family resource centers that provides $100,000 annually over four years.
The grant is funded with support of the National Family Support Network, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the Oklahoma Family Support Network.
Since COVID-19 initially ramped up in 2020, Morris-Scott said the whole community has seen an increase in need for services, and this was the perfect opportunity to be a leader in Norman while connecting families to partnering agencies.
“We have lots of different programs including counseling, a diaper pantry, and we have our parenting programs and the Boys and Girls Club,” Morris-Scott said.
Garcia said the center conducted a community needs assessment that revealed there is an overwhelming need for mental health services.
While they always feel they need more services of that variety, she said it was important to hear that from the community.
Garcia said the center often refer families to the Mary Abbott Children’s agency if a child is experiencing abuse or neglect.
“We also reach out to Food and Shelter,” she said. “We want to work together to take (advantage of) all our strengths.”
Morris-Scott said the center is in the process of forming a Parent Advisory Committee to learn what parents want from programming at the center.
Additionally, the center has a monthly Infant Crisis Services BabyMobile drive-thru event in its parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The next event happens on Feb. 27. No appointment is needed, according to the organization website. Guests can access the Baby Pantry during their visit, which offers diapers, baby wipes and other free supplies.
