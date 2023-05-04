The Center for Children and Families, Inc., the Norman nonprofit that oversees the Boys and Girls Club, is adding much-needed space with donations and money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The city of Norman allocated $215,000 in ARPA funds for the project, according to center CEO Melissa Klink. Private donors have contributed $100,000, and the center is looking to raise $75,000 more to complete the project.
For eight years, the organization has occupied a building at 210 S. Cockrel Ave. with an unfinished second floor that has been used for storage space.
The project started April 1, and it is projected to be completed by June 30. When it is finished, the center will move its offices upstairs, making more space to serve patrons downstairs. The upstairs will also see new therapy rooms and a room for group education.
“We are completely out of space,” Klink told The Transcript. “We had to grow. We have to meet the needs of our community, so we started the campaign last year.”
The center provides after-school programming for low-income children, baby needs services and therapy for children under 18 years old.
Since 2021, the center has seen a 47% increase in child counseling services, officials said.
Klink, speaking at the Hands & Hearts fundraiser luncheon Wednesday, said the need for counseling services has grown in the last year in response to the pandemic, inflation, and other environmental factors that have disrupted stability in households.
“In April alone, just a few days ago, we had 22 calls for (counseling) services,” she said. “Those are 22 children that have experienced complex trauma … the type of work-client-centered services we specialize in, and they might not otherwise have the resources to access.”
Klink described complex trauma as not just one experience, but multi-layered trauma over time.
“Childhood complex trauma can affect physical development, and it affects the child’s ability to learn,” she said. “It can affect their behaviors, and if left untreated, it can lead to poor health outcomes, substance use disorders, suicidality, an even lead to furthering the devastation of generational child abuse.”
To mitigate the effects of trauma, the center provides counseling services to children at no cost.
“We see children that have been trafficked, children that were born into a situation of severe domestic violence, and where in-utero cortisol is creating a trauma response before they even take their first breath,” Klink said. “We see children that have witnessed murder or suicide.”
Leslie Christopher, CCFI board president, has worked with the organization for 18 years, and she said these stories never cease to effect her.
“Every child deserves to grow up safe, nurtured and loved,” she said. “My heart leapt when I heard those words, because it’s so true.
“Every child does deserve that … but the sad reality is that not every child in our community experiences those things.”
In addition to counseling, children receive help after school with homework, as many of the students they see experienced abuse, including neglect.
Buses arrive each day at 3 p.m. where students receive a snack, one-on-one mentorship, and programming.
“Through this, we were able to see our members’ grades increase and the confidence in their abilities grow,” Klink said. “Other services provided are art and STEM programming and social emotional learning. They love participating in activities at the gym and playing on the playground.”
In the summer, students will have the chance to do outdoor activities, including swimming.
“This past year we have grown and enhanced our services to better meet the needs of the community,” she said.
At the Hands & Hearts luncheon, the center recognized Cindy Merrick and Lee Bond with the Beacon Award for their contributions to the organization.
“It brings joy every time that I help because I know I’m doing something that lets (those in this organization) do their work,” Bond said.
