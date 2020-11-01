In the last month and a half, 27 residents of the Norman Veterans Center have died in relation to COVID-19.
The outbreak started in mid-September, stemming from an asymptomatic employee, said Shane Faulker, public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We’re dealing with a little bit of an uptick in cases at the facility — since Sept. 17, we’ve seen cases rise exponentially,” Faulkner said.
Between Sept. 17 and Oct. 30, 27 residents died and 59 were diagnosed with COVID-19, Faulkner said. As of Oct. 30, the center still had 30 active cases and three residents hospitalized, he said.
The outbreak is by far the largest publicly recorded cluster of cases and deaths in this amount of time at a Norman long-term care facility or nursing home. While other Norman facilities like Grace Living Center and Ignite Medical Resort have reported large numbers of cases and several of their own deaths, those facilities and others in Norman have either held relatively steady in their numbers over the last few months, or reported very slow increases in cases over time.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health stopped reporting long-term care facility numbers on a daily basis this week, changing the format of its nightly executive order reports. The state will now only release long-term care facility numbers once a week in its Friday epidemiological reports. The move makes it difficult to discern where Norman’s deaths are occurring on a daily basis.
But even before the state Health Department halted its daily updates on care facilities, the department’s numbers weren’t showing the full situation at the Veterans Center.
Before Sept. 17, the Health Department had only reported one death at the Veterans Center. Between mid-September and this past Friday, when this week’s epidemiological report came out, the Health Department’s public data shows only 13 more deaths at the center.
Even on a citywide scale, the Health Department has reported 24 deaths in Norman since Sept. 17, a number that does not match up to the 27 deaths Faulkner reported at the Veterans Center since then.
It’s not clear why the Veterans Center’s massive outbreak isn’t fully reflected in data from the Health Department. In response to an inquiry from The Transcript about the apparent lag in reporting from the Veterans Center’s numbers to those reported by the state, spokesperson Anthony Triana said Friday the department is only aware of 13 total deaths at the Veterans Center.
According to Faulker’s report of 27 recent deaths at the Veterans Center, the state’s number still leaves nearly 15 deaths unaccounted for. Faulker could not provide more specific dates for any of the most recent deaths.
“OSDH is dependent upon the data being updated in their surveillance system, and as of (Thursday’s) report, OSDH is reporting 13 COVID-19 deaths reported from that facility,” Triana said in a Friday email. “OSDH will work with the Long-Term Care case investigators and facility to update the information.”
The Veterans Center is still very much in the midst of the outbreak, Faulkner said. When Faulker first spoke with The Transcript at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Veterans Center had 23 resident deaths on record. By the time of a follow-up call at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, the center had added four more deaths to its total count.
Faulker said positive residents are receiving care at the Veterans Center, but some are being transferred to the hospital if the center feels it can no longer care for them in-house. The facility can hold just over 300 people, but with COVID distancing and precautions, the Veterans Center is currently housing about 200, he said.
The center currently has a unit dedicated just to treating COVID patients, and is using negative air pressure that means none of the unit’s air is recirculated, Faulkner said. The center has not been open to visitors during the pandemic, Faulkner said. Intensified COVID precautions include administering weekly testing for residents and staff, doing daily Clorox and electrostatic cleaning in the facility, and having staff in full personal protective equipment daily.
Faulkner said center staff is hopeful its heightened precautions will start paying off soon and help reduce the facility’s COVID numbers.
The outbreak has included staffers — since Sept. 17, 28 staff members have tested positive, Faulker said. Of those 28, 14 are still out and 14 are working again. Faulkner said remaining employees are going “above and beyond” to care for residents.
“We just want the families to be assured that we’re doing the best we can,” Faulkner said.
