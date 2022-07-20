Now in a new Norman headquarters, Daniel Remington looks to continue building his company’s legacy that began more than 20 years ago.
The Norman Chamber and many members of the local business community gathered at Remington Enterprises new digs, 2460 Boardwalk St., for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of a headquarters for his properties. Remington owns Buffalo Insurance, Dream Maker Property Management and Quality Buildings Manufacturing, and has also grown Silver Ram Investments Land Development and Remington Residential Construction.
“We’re so thankful to be a part of Norman, Newcastle, Blanchard and all the surrounding communities through our home building program, our insurance program, our real estate brokerage and last but not least, our property management company,” Remington said. “Thank you all for letting us be a part of Norman and spending part of your day with us.”
Remington started in real estate in 2001 with the purchase, remodel and sale of a home in Midwest City. He said the inspiration to get into real estate began when he purchased an industry course after viewing a late night infomercial. In 2003, he quit his job at Tinker Air Force Base and set his fulltime focus on real estate.
That was the formula with multiple remodels, until 2004, when he transitioned to new home construction and began his first land development project in Newcastle in 2005.
For Remington, Norman not only provided an opportunity to house all of his companies under one roof, but with one son studying at the University of Oklahoma and another in high school with plans to attend college there, Remington said it will be nice to be closer to campus.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the Remingtons have an inspirational entrepreneurial story.
“Daniel, his wife Kindle and their family have been growing and building their business for years now, diversifying in a lot of different ways, which is representative of this incredible building — their new home for their business,” Martin said. “We are thrilled at the Chamber of Commerce to be a small part of their success story and are thrilled to partner with them as they continue to grow and help our community flourish.”
In 50 days, Remington said he’s going to build 88 homes on the east side of Norman. The rental properties will be managed by his property management company, which he says is unique.
“We mow the yards so they stay looking great all the time, and we do a 90-day maintenance visit on every property that we have, and we go through the house to make sure everything’s in proper working order for that tenant to make sure they have a great place to live,” Remington said.
“They’ve come out in this 110 degree [heat] here on the hottest day of the summer so far, and we really appreciate you all taking the time to come meet with us,” Remington said at the ribbon cutting.