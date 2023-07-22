Want a chance to win either a beautiful quilt, a featherweight machine or a Pfaff Passport machine? Come to A Celebration of Quilts 2023, Footloose in 2023, hosted by the Central Oklahoma Quilters Guild. The Celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 28 and 29 (Friday and Saturday} at the Cole Community Center, 4400 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK.
The Celebration includes a quilt show of over 200 quilts, including traditional, modern, pictorial, group, challenge, and art quilts. Also, for your shopping pleasure, there will be lots of vendors from various states and a booth filled with wonderful recycled treasurers. You could also win a great door prize.
Attendees may purchase a 3-chance raffle ticket for a chance to win a beautiful 90” x 90” quilt, or a featherweight machine with accessories or a Pfaff Passport machine. Money from raffle ticket sales will be used to fund the guild’s charity projects. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Drawing Saturday at 4 p.m. Need not be present to win.
Serving those interested in the art of quilting for over 30 years, the Central Oklahoma Quilters Guild has over 200 members, both men and women, with ages ranging from teenagers to octogenarians and skill levels from beginner to master. The Guild schedules a variety of workshops and educational programs covering a wide range of quilting topics for the membership, and publishes a monthly newsletter with information on upcoming programs, special events, and other information. Monthly meetings include programs presented by quilting authors, designers and teachers, a number of which are nationally known.
The Guild strives to serve the community by the love of quilting and provides hundreds of quilts annually to Infant Crisis Center, OU Childrens Hospital, Battered Women’s Center and other agencies in the Oklahoma City area.
For more information about the Central Oklahoma Quilters Guild or the Celebration, go to www.centralokquilters.org.
Celebration Admission price: $10 one day; $15 both days; free parking.
