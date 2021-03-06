An officer who has been with the Norman Police Department for nearly two decades received a much-desired birthday gift last month.
Maj. Chad Vincent, 44, who celebrated his birthday last month, was promoted at the end of February from captain of the uniformed support division to head of the entire operations bureau.
His new duties will include being over all patrol divisions, the uniformed support division, community policing and outreach initiatives, traffic and parking operations and the department School Resource Officers program.
“It’s super exciting. I’m excited for the future of the Norman Police Department and honestly it’s an honor to have this opportunity to lead our operations bureau,” Vincent said, adding that the bureau includes almost 140 employees. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to lead this group of officers and this bureau. I get the opportunity to watch them serve our community. We have fantastic officers. They do great work. They truly have the heart of a servant.”
Vincent said he doesn’t plan on staying behind a desk with his promotion. Rather, he likes to lead from the front by being out with patrol officers, participating in community outreach programs and providing overall leadership.
Vincent was selected from among four applicants. Norman Police Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson described the selection process as very competitive.
“While the decision was a difficult one to make, it simply boiled down to the needed skill set at this time. It was a matter of hard work, timing and qualifications,” Jackson said. “Maj. Chad Vincent was selected for these reasons, as well as his positive attitude, his ability to motivate others and his vision for the future of the department. We are ecstatic to welcome Maj. Vincent to our executive leadership team.”
Vincent said he has only ever wanted to work at NPD and considers the place like home.
He said the NPD does an excellent job of working together and is passionate about serving the community.
“They genuinely want to make a difference. They want to make an impact. We have a talented group of police officers and employees, and they do a great job working together as a team and serving our community,” he said.
Vincent said his family is equally excited about his promotion, and they know being in an executive command positions has always been his longtime goal.
“They’re happy for me and are ready to walk the path with me,” he said.
Vincent said he is a big family man and has a wife and two boys, ages 12 and 16. His wife, Carrie, is a NICU nurse at Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
“Service is really what our family’s about,” Vincent said.
Outside of work, he is involved in Timber Creek Fellowship Church in Norman, he coaches his 12-year-old son’s youth baseball team, he cheers on his 16-year-old son at Norman North football and baseball games, and he is a Sooner football fan.
The University of Oklahoma graduate said he and his wife have been season ticket holders for 20 years.
Vincent said Feb. 26 marked his first official day on the job. However, he started during the recent snowstorm to help navigate dangerous weather conditions, because the major opening had been vacant since Maj. David Teuscher retired in late January.
Vincent said the snowstorm provided a new set of challenges and circumstances that Norman residents hadn’t seen in a while, but he saw officers serve the community in a fantastic manner with great attitudes. Officers helped shovel cars out from snow drifts, helped residents get to safety and even went grocery shopping for scared residents.
“It was humbling to get to see what officers do day in and day out,” he said.
Vincent said his future goals are to continue providing premier law enforcement services and continue to look for unique ways to reach out and to serve the community.
