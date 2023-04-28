COLE — Winds ripped through the Holyk family farm Wednesday evening.
An apparent tornado uprooted century-old trees, gouged the roof and converted a shed into matchsticks.
Donna Holyk and husband Tom knew both daughters and six grandchildren were safe in the storm cellar. The couple rode out the most tumultuous, ear-popping stage in a bathroom.
But the thought of the downy bits of fluff huddled in the garage nearly broke Donna Holyk’s heart.
“I checked them babies all night long. Reminded me of when my girls were babies,” Holyk said Saturday. “I would get up in the middle of the night just to check to see if they were sleeping.”
The 1,000 recently hatched chicks were safe. At least for a while. But those fluffy babies were hunkered down in the dark without heat or water.
So Holyk turned to social media.
“The chicks in the garage are making it for the moment,” she said in a widely shared post under Donna’s Feathered Friends, “but honestly I need to sell them and I need to sell them quickly.”
She also feared they’d have to toss out all the rapidly cooling unhatched eggs at their Cole-Dibble hobby farm.
She said they would love to give away the chicks, but they had a $3,000 insurance deductible on their home’s roof.
Miracle chicks
Help rushed in. Holyk estimated over a hundred “creative” people drove out and navigated virtually impassable roads to plunk down a few bucks for waterfowl, turkeys and chicks. Some Oklahomans drove 3 hours to help. One woman drove all the way from Texas to buy a few chicks.
Strangers became friends. Within 8 hours, the Holyk family met the insurance deductible. Best of all, 1,000 chicks found new homes.
And Holyks’ new friends brought water, pizza, chainsaws and generators to help the 21 members of the extended Holyk family living on the farm.
They had to toss about a thousand eggs that got too cold. But, ever the optimist, a friend took home some eggs in a hatcher.
The eggs had been cold for 24 hours.
The friend surprised Holyk with pictures Saturday of several fluffy black, gray and cream freshly hatched chicks.
“I didn’t know if they would make it or not. But lo and behold, a few made it,” said Holyk.
“We’re calling them our miracle chicks.”
The goose
The Holyk family searched and searched Wednesday night for a missing goose that escaped from a collapsed pen.
They finally spotted Suzie strutting around the yard Thursday night.
“I was really surprised that she wasn’t blown away by the wind,” said Donna Holyk.
“All the eggs that she was sitting on were broken,” she said.
By Friday, the small white goose had laid another egg.
“She’s already back to sitting on it,” Holyk said. “She is one determined little mama.”
The back story
The ravaging weather represented a setback. But Suzie and the other breeding stock are just fine. So it’s not the end for the little hobby farm.
“I’m too stubborn to quit,” Holyk said.
The Holyks moved to their little farm decades ago. After Tom joined the Navy and broke his back in a freak accident aboard ship, Donna started raising a few chickens to lay fresh eggs for Tom. Nine years later, that one coop has flown up to 50 coops.
Holyk said the best part of the story is not the chicks, though she loves them like any good “chicken lady” loves her flock.
Following the bad weather, the couple walked around to check the damage to the farm.
“There’s no way, physically I will ever be able to clear all this,” Tom Holyk told his wife.
“God will provide some way, somehow,” Donna Holyk said.
“I never put that out there on Facebook. I never asked for help, yet people started showing up,” she said. “We have a lot to do still but we have already had so many people come to cut trees down, help us move trees.”
Holyk said news reports indicate looting and poor character may seem fashionable.
But she said they have experienced just the opposite. Salt-of-the-earth folks have hit the Holyk farm armed with chainsaws … and compassion.
“We are just truly amazed,” she said. “And humbled and blessed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.