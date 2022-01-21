The Norman Chamber of Commerce has put a call out to voters to support a hot button campaign issue in the February 2022 municipal election.
Police funding has dominated municipal election campaigns after the Norman City Council’s June 2020 reallocation of $865,000 from the police department’s proposed budget increase — of which $565,000 was cut from salaries and budgets — left the department with nine unfilled positions. After that council’s decision, the department was then authorized to fill only 171 from its prior authorized staff level of 180.
Chief Kevin Foster told the Transcript in the weeks following that officers retired early, left for other departments or quit.
Foster announced in a State of the Department address last week that the department is still short eight officers from its authorized force of 171 members, but has only 147 available to take calls due to injuries, military service and other excused leave. He argued the city should have between 201 and 207 officers based on population — an average of 1.45 officers per thousand residents in line with a Benchmark Cities recommendation, plus officers to account for geographical size. Meanwhile, violent crime and serious property crimes are up from 2020 to 2021 by 12% in Norman, the Transcript reported.
A message from the chamber has been shared online from the chamber’s website and on media platforms. The message reads:
“Important elections are coming up in Norman that will decide the future for our community. You can support local business & law enforcement w/ your absentee vote:normanforbusiness.com/vote.” The chamber page features a link to apply for absentee voting and a link to an early voting location finder.
Chamber CEO Scott Martin said after feedback from members and surveying the public through market research, the chamber decided to take a position on police funding. During the municipal 2021 and current 2022 elections, police funding has been listed as a top priority for several candidates in the mayoral and ward races.
Martin said it is not a violation of Internal Revenue Service code for a 501c6 to advocate on an issue before voters and that the organization can endorse candidates.
“It is within our purview to endorse candidates, but we choose not to,” Martin said. “In this case, we are having a very forthright effort when it comes to issues. We are talking about pro-business issues, pro-public safety issues, the environment in our community that helps encourage business development and that is well within our wheelhouse; it’s what our members expect us to do. Advocacy is part of our mission statement. We work vigorously to ensure that Norman is a place where businesses can work and thrive.”
Moore Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Kim Brown said all chambers of commerce are filed under 501c6 IRS code “if done right,” but the organizations can also have a political action committee which enables the endorsement of candidates.
The Internal Revenue Service website states a 501c4, c5 and c6 can “engage in political campaigns, provided that such activities are not the organization’s primary activity.”
“We can have a subsidiary c3 or c4, but PACs are typically the c4’s and c3’s are typically the [charitable] foundations,” Brown said.
“When people hear the ‘501’ they automatically think charitable,” she said. “We are not for profit, so we are not treated as a charity unless it’s with a c3 or c4.”
Several candidates for ward seats have said police funding is a top priority including Ward 2 John Argo, Ward 4 Teresa Borum, Ward 6 Alex Torvi and Ward 8 Scott Dixon. Mayoral candidates which strongly support increased police funding include Dr. Nicole Kish, and Larry Heikkila.
Bob Thompson has said the department should be fully staffed. Other candidates such as incumbent Mayor Breea Clark have not made it a campaign priority.
It is not the first time the chamber has taken a position on issues during an election season, Martin said. It supported the Public Safety Sales Tax, two failed Stormwater bond elections. Outside of elections, it urged the council to fund a grant program for small businesses using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
The business community has expressed concerns about the safety of their business from property crimes in particular, Martin said.
“We’ve identified three issues that align with our mission values: support for business, secondary is supporting law enforcement and public safety and third is a regulatory and fee environment that encourages entrepreneurial growth and development,” Martin said.
The Norman Police Department had not asked the chamber to take a position, Martin said.
“We have regular interaction, discussion with any number of city officials and so we’ve had those discussions in the past, but in this instance today, no — they have not reached out and asked us to try to address this issue in our efforts.”
In addition to Moore, the Transcript reached out to the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Edmond chambers of commerce for policies concerning each one’s political activity and tax structure. None returned a call for comment