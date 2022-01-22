The Norman Chamber of Commerce held its annual award banquet Thursday, gathering the city’s business community to reflect on the past year, honor achievements and anticipate the year ahead.
The 2022 banquet at Embassy Suites in Norman was back to its usual January date after a delayed 2021 affair due to COVID-19.
Award winners recognized at the banquet are:
The Women’s Leadership Award: Jennifer Baker, executive director of Sooner Theatre
Norman Public Schools Teacher of the Year: Juan Renteria, fifth grade teacher at Truman Elementary and a current finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year
Ambassador of the Year: Randy Gardner, CEO of Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity
Volunteer of the Year: Jim Wade, president of BancFirst
President’s Award for 2021 Small Biz of the Year: Krystyn and John Richardson of BOLD Multimedia
Chairman’s Award for Large Biz of the Year: Hal Smith Restaurants
NCC also announced 2022’s Norman NEXT under 40, the organization for young professionals.
Cinthya Allen, City of Norman
Isaac Badayos, Armstrong Bank
Katelyn Bell, MA+ Architecture
Jessica Bergen-Elliott, Calypso Cove Marina
Andrew Coulter, Red Brick Bar
Bobby Goldsberry, Professional Engineering Consultants
Liana Gray, Norman Regional Health System
Walker Hinds, Great Plains Bank
Miranda Hoos, Norman Regional Health System
Ashley Irons, Norman Regional Health System
Dana Johnson, First Fidelity Bank
Taylor Johnson, City of Norman
Kurt Lee, University of Oklahoma Foundation
Travis Lightsey, University of Oklahoma
Cat Miller, Big Brothers/Big Sisters
Kevan Parker, Rhombic
Meg Perry, Norman Regional Health System
Anthony Purinton, City of Norman
Wade Thompson, City of Norman
Caroline Trommels, Premiere Pediatrics
Joel Wilson, University of Oklahoma
Rachel Wyatt-Swanson, Convergint Technologies
Another banquet tradition is the passing of the gavel from the previous year’s chamber chair to the next. Richie Splitt, president and CEO of Norman Regional Health System, will take over the role from Mandy Haws, owner of Sooner Bowling Center, in 2022.
Split said it’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen as the next chamber chair and that he’s eager to work alongside the board to serve the business community in Norman.
“There are some very talented people who are a part of the board and wonderful organizations who are members of the chamber,” Split said. “Given all the exciting opportunities that are happening in our community, it’s going to be a lot of fun this year, and I truly believe that we’ve got big opportunities and the right people willing to engage and take advantage of those opportunities.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the NCC, said the event focuses on the individuals and businesses that make Norman unique.
“We were able to honor many of those folks, and there’s so many great businesses, and we can’t recognize them all, but this was a great chance for us to come together and celebrate Norman and the business community,” Martin said.