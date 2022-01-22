Chamber Awards

Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Scott Martin, right, congratulates John and Krystyn Richardson as they accept the award for Small Business of the Year on Thursday, during the Chamber Awards at Embassy Suites.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

The Norman Chamber of Commerce held its annual award banquet Thursday, gathering the city’s business community to reflect on the past year, honor achievements and anticipate the year ahead.

The 2022 banquet at Embassy Suites in Norman was back to its usual January date after a delayed 2021 affair due to COVID-19.

Award winners recognized at the banquet are:

The Women’s Leadership Award: Jennifer Baker, executive director of Sooner Theatre

Norman Public Schools Teacher of the Year: Juan Renteria, fifth grade teacher at Truman Elementary and a current finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

Ambassador of the Year: Randy Gardner, CEO of Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity

Volunteer of the Year: Jim Wade, president of BancFirst

President’s Award for 2021 Small Biz of the Year: Krystyn and John Richardson of BOLD Multimedia

Chairman’s Award for Large Biz of the Year: Hal Smith Restaurants

NCC also announced 2022’s Norman NEXT under 40, the organization for young professionals.

Cinthya Allen, City of Norman

Isaac Badayos, Armstrong Bank

Katelyn Bell, MA+ Architecture

Jessica Bergen-Elliott, Calypso Cove Marina

Andrew Coulter, Red Brick Bar

Bobby Goldsberry, Professional Engineering Consultants

Liana Gray, Norman Regional Health System

Walker Hinds, Great Plains Bank

Miranda Hoos, Norman Regional Health System

Ashley Irons, Norman Regional Health System

Dana Johnson, First Fidelity Bank

Taylor Johnson, City of Norman

Kurt Lee, University of Oklahoma Foundation

Travis Lightsey, University of Oklahoma

Cat Miller, Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Kevan Parker, Rhombic

Meg Perry, Norman Regional Health System

Anthony Purinton, City of Norman

Wade Thompson, City of Norman

Caroline Trommels, Premiere Pediatrics

Joel Wilson, University of Oklahoma

Rachel Wyatt-Swanson, Convergint Technologies

Another banquet tradition is the passing of the gavel from the previous year’s chamber chair to the next. Richie Splitt, president and CEO of Norman Regional Health System, will take over the role from Mandy Haws, owner of Sooner Bowling Center, in 2022.

Split said it’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen as the next chamber chair and that he’s eager to work alongside the board to serve the business community in Norman.

“There are some very talented people who are a part of the board and wonderful organizations who are members of the chamber,” Split said. “Given all the exciting opportunities that are happening in our community, it’s going to be a lot of fun this year, and I truly believe that we’ve got big opportunities and the right people willing to engage and take advantage of those opportunities.”

Scott Martin, president and CEO of the NCC, said the event focuses on the individuals and businesses that make Norman unique.

“We were able to honor many of those folks, and there’s so many great businesses, and we can’t recognize them all, but this was a great chance for us to come together and celebrate Norman and the business community,” Martin said.

