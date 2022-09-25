Changes are needed in the state’s Open Meeting Act to address the emergence of digital technology that allows officials to secretly communicate with each other and constituents during public meetings, some experts say.
The use and accessibility of cell phones allows public officials to rely on their digital devices to communicate with each other and the public without entering those comments audibly into the record during the meeting.
However, text messages and emails related to the expenditure of tax dollars and actions of a public body are subject to the Open Records Act, according to state law.
Kathryn Garnder, staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said technology poses challenges to the open meeting act as it is currently written.
“The Open Meeting Act is meant to protect the public’s right to access the workings of government at all levels,” she said in an email to The Transcript. “Technology poses challenges for the Act, originally enacted decades ago, by creating new opportunities for public officials to circumvent the law’s requirements.”
Norman’s chief attorney Kathryn Walker agreed that the law does not specify all the opportunities a public official has to circumvent the law.
“The Act has not really been updated to account for all of the changes in technology so we advise to treat emails, texts, social media messages, etc. in the same manner as in person communication when we advise the Council , i.e. communications between a quorum of the public body about City business should occur in public meetings,” Walker said.
Some councilors balked at the notion that all communication devices should be banned during public meetings after Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn suggested it during a Tuesday study session.
Ward 6 councilor Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello both said it would be problematic for members of the dais who have children and need to be notified of a family emergency.
Gardner said accessing their phones at all during a meeting could send a variety of unintended messages to onlookers.
“While it may not be a violation of the Open Meeting Act for public officials to access their communication devices such as a cellphone or laptop during a meeting, appearance matters,” Gardner said in an email. “The public may have a greater sense of confidence in government if public officials appear to be focused and engaged during meetings and refrain from unnecessarily accessing their personal communication devices. Not only would it lessen distractions, but it could also help to avoid the appearance or suggestion of impropriety regarding the Act’s requirements.”
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the law addresses communication among public officials and the nature of those discussions. If city business is being discussed, no communication between councilors should occur unless stated openly for the public to hear.
But the nuance of whether councilors can discuss city business with a resident by email or text during a meeting is not explicitly stated in the act.
“Generally, the Open Meeting Act governs the members of the public body and their interactions with one another, not their individual interactions with residents,” Walker said in a prepared statement. “Reading emails or texts from a resident during a meeting has not ever been determined to be a technical violation of the Oklahoma OMA.”
The Transcript asked the Oklahoma Municipal League for advice to its municipality members for whom the organization often recommends best practices and policy. OML did not provide a statement on the matter.
