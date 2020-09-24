Norman City Council extended its mask ordinance Tuesday to large social gatherings at private homes, but city officials say it does not mean police will be beating down anyone’s doors.
The ordinance redefined “public setting” for mask requirements to private property for gatherings of more than 25 people. It also established a fine from $50 to $500 for violators who refuse to comply.
During the Tuesday night meeting, several citizens viewed the restriction as “draconian” and a violation of U.S. constitutional rights.
Officers will not enter private property to enforce the ordinance because of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript Wednesday.
“The city can regulate all kinds of things on private property, including parties, but it doesn’t mean the Fourth Amendment doesn’t still apply,” Walker said in an email. “If the officers respond to a complaint on a party, and the party is indoors and no one lets them in, then they cannot gain entry without a warrant. Typically, in a large party situation, guests are not all inside and it’s pretty easy to observe violations without going into the home.”
Several councilors said Tuesday night they continue to receive complaints about large parties since the return of University of Oklahoma students this fall.
Under the city’s nuisance ordinance, which is designed to cite and break up large parties, officers look for three reasons to disperse the crowd and issue a citation. Those reasons include nudity, loud music and public intoxication, but not masks until the council approved it Tuesday night. Norman Police Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson told the council officers do not enter a home on nuisance complaints but ask the tenant or owner to speak with them outside.
Walker said having three violations helps with prosecuting a nuisance case.
“The three violations don’t necessarily have to be ticketed, but from a prosecution standpoint, the officer will have to provide sufficient information about the three violations he/she observed to support the nuisance party charge,” her email reads. “If a property has three citations of (a) nuisance party or other related charges on three different dates within a 365 day period that result in a plea of guilty or no contest, or result in a finding of guilty, then the City Council can hold a public hearing and declare the property a nuisance property. This enables council to order city services to the location, including water, to be disconnected for (up) to six months.”
The mask ordinance and changes to the nuisance ordinance will remain in effect through Nov. 30, 2020.
Mayor Clark released a statement Wednesday saying her reasons for the changes are due to the influx of students and targets house parties.
“With students back in town, Norman has had an influx of 20,000-plus new residents, and with it, we have seen an escalation in the number of large social gatherings where the mask ordinance is not being followed along with a rise in reported cases of COVID-19. Council felt more guidance was needed in how to manage these potential ‘superspreader’ events that are really unique to college towns,” Clark’s statement reads. “We are not limiting social gatherings as we did previously. We are simply asking that if you do have a large social gathering, you wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
A spokesman for the NPD said officers will keep the rights of the public in view as they respond to nuisance properties.
“The Norman Police Department will continue to have the rights and safety of each citizen in mind during this pandemic. The department recognizes that a citizen’s residence is their personal and private space, and officers will not impede the citizen’s rights in that area,” Maj. David Teuscher’s statement reads. “The department will focus on addressing large party gatherings by utilizing the newly adopted changes to the nuisance party ordinance to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We ask that citizens and guests of Norman protect one another by following social distancing measures and the face-covering ordinances.”
