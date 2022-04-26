Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places, Bryant Rains, Cleveland County Election Board Secretary, announced Tuesday.
Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every 10 years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative and county commissioner districts. Redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.
Every registered voter in Cleveland County will receive a new Voter Identification card with their new precinct number and polling place information on it. If any voter has not received their new card by June 1, 2022, please contact our office at 405-366-0210.
Voters can also use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information.