In Cleveland County District Court, charges were filed against an Oklahoma City man accused of eluding police.
Marty Edward Culp, 40, was charged on Aug. 11 with endangering others while eluding police, possessing a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
The Valley Brook Police Department requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Walter to assist in a pursuit around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
According to court documents, Trooper Jaren Sanders was behind the suspect vehicle on Sooner Road, near Tecumseh Road, and Walter took secondary behind Sanders. The officer from the Valley Brook Police Department was behind Walter in the pursuit.
The affidavit said Culp turned south onto Porter Avenue and continued to fail to yield to the emergency lights and sirens, prompting Sanders to attempt a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) unsuccessfully.
“Trooper Sanders departed the roadway right in result of the attempt, and I became the primary in the pursuit with Valley Brook PD as the secondary,” Walter wrote in the affidavit.
Walter alleged Culp made several unsafe lane changes during the pursuit. Officers with the Norman Police Department used stop sticks near Robinson Street, but were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle.
Walter then attempted a TVI and was successful in stopping the vehicle. Culp departed the roadway and hit a curb near the Boomarang Diner on Porter Avenue.
Walter wrote in the affidavit that Culp wasn’t initially compliant with police, and he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Culp.
“Norman PD Officers found a firearm, ammunition, and an open container in the front seat of Culp’s pickup,” Walter alleged in the affidavit.
Walter said he didn’t conduct a field sobriety test on Culp “due to safety reasons.”
Culp was then checked out by medical and taken to the Cleveland County Jail by Norman police officers.
He was released on a $50,000 bond on Aug. 11.
Culp is scheduled on the preliminary hearing docket on Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.