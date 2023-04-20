Norman voters approved several amendments to the City Charter in August but they cannot be implemented until the certification process is completed, which city officials blame for the hold up.
As the city finalizes its fiscal year 2023 budget, two positions are funded but on hold until the amendments can go into effect.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker’s position will fall under the direct authority of the City Council, rather than under the direction of City Manager Darrel Pyle.
The second position waiting to be realized is the creation of an internal auditor department, which would also answer to the council alone.
The council discussed the progress of the amendments during its Tuesday study session related to the budget.
Pyle said the certification should be formalized soon.
“We got communications from the Attorney General’s office,” Pyle told the council. “They asked the city clerk for a couple of documents and we provided them just here in a couple of weeks. We expect to open up the envelope any day now with a ‘congratulations it’s now official.’”
Walker, in an email to The Transcript, said the process is set by state law which requires that charter amendments “be submitted to the governor for approval after such amendments are approved by majority vote of residents.”
“The Governor is required to approve the charter amendments if they are not in conflict with the Constitution and laws of Oklahoma,” she said.
City Clerk Brenda Hall told The Transcript she submitted the amendments for certification on Sept. 9 following the Aug. 23 election.
The process has varied by governors over the years and that means the “turnaround” time varies, Walker said.
The city has also communicated with the attorney general’s office as part of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s requirements.
“It’s our understanding that the AG’s office has been asked by the Governor to review the amendments and we anticipate the Governor’s approval once the AG’s office finishes its review,” her email stated.
Once the amendments are certified, they will go into effect immediately without the need for a council vote, Walker said.
Voters approved six out of nine amendments. Changes to the charter clarified that the term to fill a council vacancy is for the remainder of the unexpired term. Another amendment increased the number of Norman Regional Health Board members from nine to 11 to include two members outside the city.
Following the attempt to recall numerous city council members in 2020, a third amendment voters approved kept existing language to allow a recall after six months from taking office but capped the recall to six months before the end of the term.
The final amendment voters approved changed the reapportionment committee’s appointment process which allows the mayor to appoint members within 30 days following the release of new precinct data from the county election board.
It also disallowed the council to redraw ward boundaries following the committee’s release of the report. The council can adopt, or upon rejection, send the boundaries back to the committee for further review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.