Norman voters will head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballot in favor or against several changes to the City Charter.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Updated precincts and polling locations are available on The Transcript website and at clevelandcountyelectionboard.com.
Issues range from changes to the recall election to clearing up ambiguous language in the city’s guiding document, its charter.
The Norman Charter Review Commission is tasked to assess possible changes to the charter every 10 years. Those proposed amendments are then presented to the public in a hearing and then to council for consideration and changes before sending it to the ballot.
Proposition 1:
Starting in 2025, this amendment would increase the stipend for city councilors from $1,200 to $5,400, and for the mayor from $2,100 to $8,100, annually. The commission recommended the increase after comparing other major cities and to allow for people with lower income to afford to serve on the council.
Proposition 2:
This amendment would extend council terms of office from two to three years, and change the beginning of that term from the first Tuesday in July to the first Tuesday following the runoff election. It also clarifies that candidates must have been a resident of their ward for six months prior to the election date, except in cases where a new ward boundary has been drawn.
Proposition 3:
Another change to the charter will clarify that the term to fill a council vacancy is for the remainder of the unexpired term.
Proposition 4:
This amendment will create the position of a city auditor, who will answer directly to the city council as an at-will employee, rather than to the city manager. The hired position must be appointed by at least five votes.
Proposition 5:
An amendment to the position of city attorney says that the chief attorney will be an at-will employee of the city council, not a for-cause employee who can be fired by the city manager. It ensures that council has consistent representation, as it also has the power to hire and fire.
Proposition 6:
This amendment would increase the number of Norman Regional Health Authority board members from nine to 11 to include two members from communities outside Norman. Norman Regional serves regions outside of Norman’s boundaries, and this addition is intended to allow those customers to be represented proportionally.
Proposition 7:
This amendment deals with recall elections and petitions. It would keep existing language that says a councilor can be removed six months after taking office, but would add that the recall period expires six months before the end of the official’s term. It would also allow the council to make decisions by a majority vote instead of relying on quorum if more than four councilors are recalled, and would let councilors call an election to fill a recall-created vacancy.
Proposition 8:
Voters will also be asked to approve an amendment that would allow the council to increase utility rates by up to 3% without voter approval if staff completes a rate study, then reviewed by an appointed Utility Rate Commission made up of residents. This would alter the current charter, which states all utility rate increases must be voter approved.
Proposition 9:
If voters approve, changes to the reapportionment committee appointment process will allow the mayor to appoint members within 30 days of the release of new precinct data from the county election board. This amendment would also limit council’s options when they receive proposed ward boundaries; they can adopt boundaries as proposed, reject them, or send them back to the reapportionment committee. The current charter allows the council to adjust ward boundary lines after the committee submits its report to the dais.
