The Charter Review Commission met for two years as it trudged through hot-button political issues and a new virtual reality during a global pandemic, then at last delivered its final report during the Aug. 3 city council meeting.
The commission meets every 10 years to consider topics for possible city charter amendments, which must be approved by council and then by voters. The commission began meeting in 2019 on suggested changes to the charter as proposed by the council and mayor.
City Clerk Brenda Hall said the commission can meet for as long as it chooses to reach recommendations, and as an ad hoc commission, its “work is done” after it submits the final report to council.
While the council decided to further study most of the commission’s recommendations following the Aug. 3 meeting, each member expressed their gratitude for the hard work the commission performed. The council will examine several items for possible changes in upcoming study sessions before sending them to a vote of the public.
Commission Chair “Midway” Bob Thompson said he did not judge fellow commissioners’ work by the council’s reaction this week.
“What we were charged to do is to take ideas that come from the City Council proposals for changes to the charter — someone else’s ideas — and working through the ramifications of changing the charter,” Thompson said. “The commission did what the commission was charged to do, which is to take their ideas, process them and maybe find a better way to change them. My fellow commissioners deserve a pat on the back, not just because they did this, but because they did it really well. I’m very proud of the hard work everyone put in.”
Some of the suggestions for charter amendments come from a single councilor, and some topics do not receive a recommendation, Thompson said. One such suggestion was whether councilors should have a city-issued cell phone.
The commission considered the notion, but discarded it as something that could easily fall within a city policy rather than the charter. Last month, staff accepted city-issued cell phones, The Transcript reported.
The commission follows a principle to weed out unnecessary charter changes and craft amendments worthy of voter consideration, Thompson said.
“We ask ourselves, ‘who’s it going to hurt, what are the unintended consequences?’ Beyond that, we try to develop a number of alternative answers. Once we get the general idea of why this person is suggesting the change – sometimes through a staff presentation or from a council member – then we have, usually 15 out of 17 can be counted on to be at every (weekly) meeting,” he said.
Around half of commission members are former city councilors; one member had been a city manager. It was a particularly diverse group, Thompson said.
“This time, we had more women on the commission, we had more people of color and more people who were not city council people,” he said.
That variety is intended to produce an array of perspectives from the public side as to staff and council impacts.
“To me, the value of that is the diversity of thought that this produces, because when you serve on city council, you get trained in a way of thinking that’s functional, but sometimes needs to be challenged,” Thompson said. “We had some really productive conversations that were really an exchange of ideas. We weren’t contesting each other’s ideas, but exchanging ideas that at times got very intense, very passionate, but never rose to the level of argument.”
The commission had to sidestep politics and focus on the heart of hot-button issues like tax increment finance districts and the controversy surrounding the battery of recall petitions filed against councilors and the mayor in 2020.
It was a tie vote on whether the commission would recommend a $5 million cap on TIF districts to trigger voter approval. Despite no official charter amendment recommendation on the subject, Thompson suggested the council might consider putting all TIF districts that use sales tax as incentives for developers up for vote. The commission saw the cap as arbitrary, reasoning that developers would simply negotiate TIF agreements in less than $5 million segments.
When it came to the recall petitions filed by Unite Norman in response to police funding, Thompson said it was important to consider the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling.
After a recall in Enid was challenged by a city councilor, the state’s highest court found recall petitions should follow state law in the use of forms and signature verification process, among other rules.
“The only relevant factors with the issue of recalls was that our charter is factually out of step with state law,” he said.
Unite Norman filed recall petitions after it formed in June 2020, and in October filed initiative petitions to amend the city’s charter on several issues. Some of those included reducing the required number of signatures for recall petitions, changing the council’s meeting hours and calling for special elections to fill any ward vacancy, The Transcript reported.
Days after Unite Norman filed a petition to ease the recall petition process, then-Ward 1 Kate Bierman suggested the commission review the charter’s language during the council’s oversight committee, of which she was then chair.
Unite Norman’s petitions did not qualify for consideration because neither anyone on council nor the mayor submitted them.
The commission cannot consider any proposed amendments apart from those that come from the dais, Thompson said.