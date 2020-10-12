The Charter Review Commission listened to public input for proposed charter amendments Monday night ahead of a study session on the subject slated for the City Council Tuesday.
The commission is tasked by the council to explore possible charter amendments. After council approval of recommendations, the proposed amendments are put to a vote of the public. Everything from increasing councilors’ stipend and extending their term to voting on tax increment finance (TIF) districts drew feedback from residents.
WARD VACANCIES
Citizens seemed to agree that the process to replace a vacancy on the council needed to change. Following the death of David Perry, Ward 2, the council declined to appointment Sean Boyd as the interim replacement. The replacement was chosen by a selection committee. After two members withdrew their vote and citizens’ feedback, the council did not approve the appointment.
Mayor Breea Clark has had the option to use a selection committee, but the CRC’s recommendation is to make that a requirement in the charter. The committee “made up of five residents of the ward” shall be used to recommend a replacement, the recommendation reads. It recommended no change to the charter, which states that if a seat remains unfilled for 60 days, the council will call a special election.
“If a vacancy occurs, there should be an election,” said Mike Charboneau, of Ward 5.
“Councilmembers are elected by the people,” said Anna Merritt, of Ward 5. “If one is recalled or resigns, the opening needs to go back to the vote of the people.”
COUNCIL TERMS
The CRC recommended extending city councilors’ terms from two years to three but declined to advise the mayor’s term should be extended from three years to four. If approved by council and voters, the change would take effect in 2023 for odd wards and 2024 for even.
Councilors would also take office sooner than the charter currently allows. Newly elected councilors win during a February election unless there is a runoff but do not take office until the first Tuesday in July. The CRC recommendation would seat the official as soon as election results are certified by the election board secretary, within a week, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript following the meeting.
COUNCIL RAISES
Councilors and the mayor receive a $50 stipend per month and $10 per meeting, but some citizens agreed that it was a paltry sum. The CRC recommended increasing the stipend for councilors to range between $5,400 to $7,800 and for the mayor from $8,100 to $11,700 per year.
“I believe that city council and mayor should absolutely get a raise,” said Christen Thomas, of Ward 6. “What they currently receive is laughable and not at all commensurate with the demand of the position.”
Charboneau said any raise should be voted on by the public. Raises would be calculated by a committee and based on the city’s budget and consumer price index, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. If adopted by voters, the increase would not take effect until 2022.
The CRC did not recommend language to compensate councilors for cell phone use be added to the charter, but rather it should be addressed as a policy issue, Walker said.
CITY AUDITOR
The CRC did not recommend adding language to create the position of a city auditor.
Former councilor and CPA Robert Castleberry disagreed and said in the “accounting world it’s best practices” for an entity with a large budget to have an internal auditor.
“I not only recommend that we have a city auditor but that he or she reports to the city council directly (to) get rid of any independence issues, any conflicts of interest. I would strongly recommend this,” he said.
CITY ATTORNEY
If the council and voters approve the CRC’s recommendation, the city attorney would be appointed and removed by the council rather than hired or fired the city manager.
Castleberry disagreed with the CRC’s recommendation.
“You have to have continuity here and some type job security as opposed to the whims of council members,” he said. “If you are going to have the city attorney report to the city council, then why not have all department heads report to city council? Why is the city attorney, a department head, more important than anybody else?”
“I’m in agreement with Mr. Castleberry that the city attorney should not report to the council unless all department heads report to the council,” said Sean Boyd, of Ward 2.
TIF DISTRICTS
Despite “robust discussion” by the CRC, the decision to put a TIF district exceeding $5 million dollars to voter approval ended in a tie vote by the commission, Chairman “Midway” Bob Thompson said.
CRC member Tom Hackelman said a tie vote “was unacceptable” because it was an important issue in the community. Committee members Trey Bates and Carol Dillingham did not support revisiting the issue, but Aisha Ali said she was in favor of deliberating it if the council provided more direction.
UTILITY RATES
The committee recommends the staff perform and provide an annual rate study to council and that the council “shall submit rate increases for one or more utilities at the next council election,” the recommendation reads.
Walker said while voters must approve rate increases according to the current charter language, the city does not place them on a ballot regularly, which means increases “are a little bit bigger.”
“That’s because we’re always playing catchup,” she said.
CRC SAYS NO
The committee declined to recommend several suggested changes. It did not recommend making local elections partisan, establishing a community bill of rights and adding penalties for the ethics ordinance.
Walkers said the committee found “minimal success” in other communities that established a community bill of rights.
It also did not recommend any change to require a councilor to vacate their seat upon filing for another elected office. It did continue to recommend that candidates for council must reside in the ward for at least six months. If the boundary changes, the six-month requirement is waived, but the candidate must still be a resident in the ward.
Thompson said the commission required more information from the council to move forward with loopholes to the city’s adherence to the state’s Open Meetings Act, use of executive sessions and reexamination of the process to define ward boundaries.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
