The City of Norman Charter Review Commission will hold their first quarterly public hearing on proposed charter amendments on Monday, October 12, at 6 p.m. as required by City Council Resolution R-1816-66. The meeting will be held virtually in the same format as recent Council meetings.
Residents wishing to provide comment to the Commission may do so:
· In person at City Hall, 201 West Gray Street, residents will be allowed to enter the Study Session/Executive Conference Room and can make an in-person comment through a laptop that is set up and connected to the Zoom meeting.
· Through email by sending in comments at any time to the City Clerk email address, City_Clerk@NormanOK.gov.
· Online by commenting in the YouTube live stream chat. Comments in this format are limited to 200 characters.
All residents wishing to make a comment must provide their full name and Ward of residence.
The items included in the Charter Review Commission’s targeted review, directed by Council, are:
· Consider adding language to the Charter related to the appointment and removal of a City Auditor that would be a full time employee of the City of Norman and appointed and subject to removal by the City Council.
· Review of Article VII, Section 2, to consider whether the City Attorney should be appointed and subject to removal by the City Council.
· Consider adding language to the Charter that would establish consequences should the provisions of Section 2-103 of the City's Code be violated.
· Review of Article II, Section 1, to consider increasing the monthly stipend provided for the Mayor and Councilmembers.
· Consider adding language to Article II, Section 1, of the Charter adding reimbursement for cell phone expenses as additional compensation received by City Councilmembers.
· Review of Article II, Sections 2, 5, 6 and 14 to consider whether the term of office for Councilmembers should be changed from two to three years and whether the term of office for Mayor be changed from three to four years.
· Review of Article II, Section 2, to consider whether the term of office for Councilmembers and Mayor should expire on the last Tuesday of the month in which a runoff election is held or scheduled to be held.
· Consider adding language to Article II, Section 10, of the Charter that would require a sitting Councilmember to resign their position at the time he or she files for another City, State or Federal elected office.
· Consider adding language to Article II, Section 10, of the Charter that would require a candidate for City Council to reside in the Ward in which he or she seeks election for a minimum of six months prior to filing for said office.
· Consider adding language to Article XVI, Section 2, of the Charter requiring the City Council to consider a resolution calling for a vote of the electorate to increase City utility rates under certain conditions, i.e. upon a finding of financial need after a review of the utility funds and their monetary sources by the Finance Director or upon the recommendation of an independent elected utilities board.
· Consider adding language to the Charter to establish a Resident or Community Bill of Rights
· Consider adding language to the Charter related to requiring a vote of the electorate for approval of a Tax Increment Finance District over $5,000,000.
· Review of Article II, Section 22, to consider allowing the outgoing Councilmember creating the vacancy to appoint his or her successor, unless such vacancy has been created due to removal from office as a result of proceedings by a Court of competent jurisdiction, or whether to delete language allowing Council to appoint a successor and instead require a special election to be called for the purpose of filling such vacancy.
· Review Article II, Section 11, to consider whether to allow partisan elections for municipal office.
· Review potential loopholes used to skirt the Open Meetings Act and provide recommendation.
· Review executive session restrictions and provide recommendation on appropriate limits of use versus overly expansive such that it provides cover to skirt Open Meetings Act.
· Revisit the relationship between Norman Regional Hospital and the City of Norman for equitability of benefit versus burden to the respective parties and make a recommendation.
· Examine the ward boundary creation process.
The resolution charged the Commission with reviewing the section of the Charter specified above and consider whether or not those sections meet the current needs of the City or should be amended to meet the City’s current needs. The Commission was also charged with educating the community about the proposed amendments by holding one public hearing each quarter to discuss the topics and receive public input.
