Chautauqua Avenue is closed to through traffic from Symmes Avenue to Comanche Avenue for sewer line replacement. The closure is expected to last through August 21, weather permitting.
Horseshoe Construction will perform the work to replace the existing 12-inch sanitary sewer line with a new 12-inch sewer line, using pipe bursting to limit the amount of surface disturbance. Questions or comments may be directed to Nathan Madenwald, Capital Projects Engineer, at 405.366.5426 or Nathan.Madenwald@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.