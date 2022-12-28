The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Norman Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in Cleveland and Oklahoma Counties on Dec. 31.
The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Norman police Lt. James Fletcher said checkpoints let the community know “we are focusing on impaired driving.”
“During operation of the checkpoints, we interact briefly with hundreds of people who drive through, which provides opportunities for positive interactions and education,” Fletcher told The Transcript.
“Many of those people who come through then share with others and that brings more awareness at the time of our presence and our focusing on reducing impaired drivers from the road.”
As for saturation patrols, Fletcher said they provide visibility from multiple traffic stops where officers can also provide education opportunities, in addition to enforcement, that can help drivers stay aware and focused on safe driving.
Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Cleveland and Oklahoma counties area before, during and after the checkpoint.
“Some people may not think about the repercussions (of driving under the influence),” Fletcher said. “Many may not understand the gravity of potential consequences. Others may think they are still physically capable to drive when in fact they are not.”
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma, according to data provided by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft, or any other ride-share service.
Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high.
“I do not think I can quantify how much it has helped, but I believe it has provided assistance and noticeable reduction,” Fletcher said of ride-share services. “While not completely alleviating impaired driving, it has become another great resource and tool for our community.”
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state.
The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
